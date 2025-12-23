George C. Chaconas of Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson in Davenport, Iowa

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson in Davenport, Iowa from Mike and Pat McGrath to Steven Towers

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 23, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson in Davenport, Iowa from Mike and Pat McGrath to Steven Towers.

Quad Cities Harley-Davidson was acquired in 2018, adding it to the McGrath portfolio. This 19,611 square-foot facility sits on approximately 1.6 acres, located just south of Interstate 80 in a busy retail area. In 2019, the dealership underwent renovations to enhance customer experience and operational efficiency.

Performance Brokerage Services - McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson - Steven Towers

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. George C. Chaconas, Senior Partner, Courtney A. Bernhard, Partner, and Juan C. Pardo, Partner of the Harley-Davidson & Powersports Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

George Chaconas commented, "Courtney Bernhard and I had the privilege of exclusively representing Mike and Pat McGrath in the sale of their first two Harley-Davidson dealerships and, most recently, their third and final dealership, Quad Cities Harley-Davidson. We are sincerely grateful to the McGrath family for their trust and partnership throughout this process." George added, "This transaction also marks the sixth dealership Steven Towers has acquired through us, reflecting his continued growth and long-term commitment within the Harley-Davidson network. I look forward to continuing to support Steven as he expands his group, and wish Mike and Pat nothing but the best in their next chapter."

Steven Towers has over a decade of experience in the automotive industry. Steven is also a long-time Harley-Davidson rider with a deep passion for the brand. He began his Harley-Davidson portfolio in 2023 with the acquisition of Boneyard Harley-Davidson in Winterville, North Carolina, followed in 2024 by Frontier Harley-Davidson in Lincoln, Nebraska. In 2025, he further expanded with Historic Harley-Davidson in Topeka, Kansas, Harley-Davidson of Carroll in Carroll, Iowa, Freedom Harley-Davidson in Baton Rouge, Louisiana, and McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson in Davenport, Iowa, all facilitated by Performance Brokerage Services.

Steven Towers shared, "I am excited to bring Quad Cities into the Towers Family of Dealerships and continue growing the Harley-Davidson brand in the Midwest. Quad Cities is my sixth Harley-Davidson dealership acquisition, and I want to thank Juan Pardo and Courtney Bernhard at Performance Brokerage Services, who have been the exclusive advisors on each of these deals. The future looks bright for Towers Harley-Davidson, and we are excited to share that excitement with each community our dealerships are a part of."

McGrath Quad Cities Harley-Davidson will be renamed Towers Quad Cities Harley-Davidson and will remain at its current location.

About Performance Brokerage Services

Performance Brokerage Services, Inc. is North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, specializing in buy-sell activity for automotive, RV, commercial truck, powersports, and equipment dealerships.

With over 30 years of experience, 900 dealerships sold, and a 90% closing rate, the company's reputation is unmatched and governed by the utmost ethical conduct and integrity.

The company offers a unique approach by providing complimentary estimates of value with no upfront fees or retainer, no reimbursement of costs, and paid a success fee only after the transaction closes.

Headquartered in Irvine, California and supported by 12 regional offices across the United States and Canada, clients benefit from national exposure with local representation.

As trusted and respected experts in the field, the company utilizes an extensive network of industry related attorneys, accountants, hundreds of registered buyers, and longstanding relationships with various vehicle manufacturers.

For more information about the services offered by Performance Brokerage Services, visit https://performancebrokerageservices.com.

Media Contact:

Jesse Stopnitzky, Co-Owner

(949) 309-2851

[email protected]

SOURCE Performance Brokerage Services, Inc.