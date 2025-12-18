Performance Brokerage Services Advises on the Sale of Winston Tractor Company in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Premier Equipment Company

Performance Brokerage Services, the leader in dealership buy-sell activity, announces the sale of Winston Tractor Company in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Premier Equipment Company

IRVINE, Calif., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Performance Brokerage Services, North America's highest volume dealership brokerage firm, is pleased to announce the sale of Winston Tractor Company in Winston-Salem, North Carolina to Premier Equipment Company.

Winston Tractor Company, locally owned and operated by the Cockerham family, is part of a dealership legacy that spans more than 60 years. The family first entered the equipment business in the 1960s with the opening of Charlotte Tractor. They later expanded into multiple locations across the state.

Winston Tractor Company is an authorized New Holland and Massey Ferguson agricultural and construction equipment dealership. The dealership also offers Bobcat and Bush Hog equipment, various trailers, and a wide range of tractors, loaders, excavators, and lawn and garden equipment.

Bobby Cockerham, Co-Owner of Winston Tractor Company, shared, "After nearly 40 years of operating our New Holland dealership, our family made the decision to sell, and working with Pat Albero and the Performance Brokerage Services team proved invaluable. Pat was engaged at every step, navigating the process with professionalism, clarity, and a genuine understanding of our priorities. His deep industry knowledge helped us identify a buyer who aligned with our values and respected our commitment to employees, customers, and OEM partners. I would confidently recommend Pat and his team to anyone in the equipment dealership industry considering a sale."

Over the last 5 years, Performance Brokerage Services has advised on the sale of nearly 400 dealerships, making it the highest volume dealership brokerage firm in North America. Pat Albero and Dan Argiro, Senior Partners of the Equipment & Commercial Truck Division for Performance Brokerage Services were the exclusive sell-side advisors for this transaction.

Pat Albero shared, "Guiding the sale of Winston Tractor Company to Premier Equipment Company was a privilege. This transaction brings together two organizations that share a deep commitment to their customers and communities. With Premier's expanded resources and industry expertise, Winston Tractor's customers will benefit from broader offerings and sustained high-quality service. I'm proud to have played a role in helping secure a partner that will uphold and grow Winston Tractor's longstanding reputation."

Premier Equipment Company, an affiliate of Curtis Lane Equipment, is a full-service agricultural, construction, and landscaping equipment dealership headquartered in Rocky Mount, North Carolina. Following its recent acquisition of Winston Tractor Company, Premier Equipment Company now operates five locations serving eastern and central North Carolina.

The company sells New Holland and Case IH equipment, as well as pre-owned equipment, parts, merchandise, and service. With a team of 80 employees, Premier Equipment Company is strategically positioned to support its expanding operations. The company continues the legacy of Winston Tractor Company by meeting the needs of agricultural producers, homeowners, contractors, governmental agencies, and commercial businesses throughout the region.

Spencer Bellamy, President of Premier Equipment Company, commented, "The Premier team is excited to expand our business with the addition of Winston Tractor. The two companies share the desire to build and support trusted relationships with our customers, employees, and communities. We look forward to meeting the needs of agricultural producers, residential homeowners, contractors, governmental agencies, and commercial businesses in the area previously served by Winston Tractor."

Winston Tractor Company will be renamed Premier Equipment Company and will remain at its current location.

