After Party Home Rehab Products and Gift Guide Recommendations from Consumer Product Events

LOS ANGELES, May 2, 2018 /PRNewswire/ -- Matchmakers for products and press, Consumer Product Events has gathered a group of home product recommendations for gift guides and other product roundup stories; the list includes:

All Floors Restorer –a polymer-based floor finish that works wonders refinishing hardwood floors after a holiday party, but also restores and protects wood laminates, ceramic tile, and polished stone.

Breathe – The first aerosol household cleaning line approved by the EPA's Safer Choice Program and is powered by air with 100% non-toxic ingredients. The line uses eco-friendly ingredients, does not produce any harmful fumes and consists of Stainless Steel Cleaner, Furniture Polish, Bathroom Cleaner and Multipurpose Cleaner.

Clean Mist – According to BeWell.com, 'maintaining the proper humidity level in a home is essential to reducing the ability of airborne viruses to cause flu infections.' Clean Mist™ Top-Fill SensaTouch™ Humidifier by Air Innovations provides clean and healthy air to rehydrate skin, relieve dry eyes, and even reduce snoring.

Lands' End Customized Needlepoint Christmas Stockings - Create holiday memories or welcome a new member into the family with an exclusive handstitched stocking, each with an embroidered name.

No Scrub Soap Scum Remover - Proudly made in the USA, Rejuvenate's line of cleaning and restoration products have outperformed competitors to make every surface shine like new. Rejuvinate® manufactures innovative and practical home products designed to improve the quality of everyday life such as the No Scrub Soap Remover.

OUTrageous - A powerful laundry pre-treater by Rejuvenate®. OUTrageous removes stains from any occasion including grass, red wine, and chocolate. The concentrated laundry cleaning formula penetrates deep to lift stains from the surface yet it's gentle enough to use on clothing.

Purse Organizer –The 12-pocket portable organizer makes it easy to keep the contents of a tote, handbags and travel carry-on neat and organized even when switching from bag-to-bag.

Pursfaction Laundry Hamper – Laundry is enough of a chore without multiple trips carrying baskets of dirty clothes. The Pursfection Laundry Hamper is an extra-large, collapsible storage and tote bag that comes in fun and colorful stripe patterns.

Total Sleep Mask System – A dual sight and aural desensitizer, this innovative sleep accessory covers visual distractions with an eye guard and sound with and ear guard to get one into the sleep zone, faster and create a deeper sleep for the entire night.

TurDle - Because the modern toilet bypasses the most important functional design of the human body to eliminate by squatting, more than 104M doctor visits a year are attributed to gastrointestinal issues and disease. The TurDle is a foam pillow bathroom accessory with which one can apply gentle pressure to the touch-sensitive colon muscle to perform its peristaltic contractions in the way Mother Nature intended.

Consumer Product Events, a sister company of Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. established in 1996, connects consumer packaged goods with press who are looking to report about them.

Media Contact

Mariel Enochs, 194391@email4pr.com

310.317.1543

View original content:http://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/after-party-home-rehab-products-and-gift-guide-recommendations-from-consumer-product-events-300641391.html

SOURCE Consumer Product Events

Related Links

http://www.consumerproductevents.com

