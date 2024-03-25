Android Car and Smart Home Tech, Kitchen Tools, Pocket Photo Printer, Pro Skincare, Sweet and Savory Things, Quincy Jones Advice and Supplements from Real Doctors

MALIBU, Calif., March 25, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- With Mom's and Dad's Day upcoming, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for consideration by reporters, bloggers, producers & influencers planning gift guides, product roundups & reviews. Our recommendations include:

AAWireless - is a plug and play device that enables wireless connections to Android Auto. It provides Android Auto in the exact same way as a wired connection, but without the hassle of constantly plugging in a cable.

Consumer Product Events Offers Up Recommendations for Mother’s and Father’s Day Gift Guides, Product Rounds Ups and Reviews

Lesley Baker | [email protected]

Au Cao - A reimagined butter dish that no longer requires a utensil to cut butter, the Au Cao holds a block of butter vertically so one can apply it directly to toast, a pan, or anything deserving of the heavenly churned cream.

Trang Cao | [email protected]

Canon - The Canon IVY 2 is a compact mini photo printer that fits in a pocket. Favorite memories captured on a mobile phone can be made into personalized stickers with the IVY 2 Mini Photo Printer by simply choosing a photo from the camera roll, adding customization from the Canon Mini Print App, and then be printed instantly.

Eloise Marie Pisano | [email protected]

Heirloom Video Books – is a physical book that automatically plays your videos and photos when the cover is opened; delivering any personal message, memory, or milestone right into the hands of your loved ones.

Jacqueline Ring | [email protected]

Sensi - is an ENERGY STAR-certified smart thermostat. Highly rated by consumers and acclaimed by tech experts, this smart home device is a leader in energy efficiency, helping to save about 23% on HVAC energy.

Megan Garbe | [email protected]

Emme Diane - is an advanced skin treatment line from esthetician Emme Diane, known for custom blends that address issues from sun damage and aging to acne scarring and pigmentation.

Alison Walsh | [email protected]

Fairytale Brownies - Small batch, handcrafted, all-natural brownies, blondies, and cookies with specialized gift sets for moms and dads.

Eileen Joy Spitalny | [email protected]

Albany Farms - maker of American-made ramen, this group of farmers, chefs and noodle engineers are obsessed with making the best wheat noodles in the world and then twist them to capture flavor like no slick noodle can.

Angie Besler | [email protected]

Re: Invent Your Life: What Are You Waiting For - is for those who dare to dream and who question where they are in life. With a Foreword written by Quincy Jones, the book captures the real perspectives and interviews from 30 men and women who have experienced profound "Ah-Ha Moments."

Kathi Sharpe-Ross | [email protected]

1MD Nutrition – is a physician incubator that develops condition-specific nutritional supplements with scientifically researched ingredients from rigorous clinical trials - and in clinically effective doses.

Kathleen Gonzales | [email protected]

Media Contact for Consumer Product Events (each product representative listed to contact directly)

Trinity Ondek, [email protected]

310.317.1543

About Consumer Product Events is a sister company of the consumer packaged goods launch pad, Brown + Dutch Public Relations, Inc. Established in 2009, CPE is a "do it yourself" matchmaker, connecting consumer packaged goods with the press who are looking to report about them.

SOURCE Consumer Product Events