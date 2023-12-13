Consumer Product Events offers up products for Valentine’s Gift Guide consideration

Love Affair Chocolates, Dating Handbooks, Extravagant Love Notes, Video Chocolate Boxes, Wagyu & Lobster Deliveries

MALIBU, Calif., Dec. 13, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- With Valentine's Day sneaking up, Consumer Product Events, the premier matchmaker for products and press, presents their favorite products for gift guides, roundups and product reviews.

Antidote Chocolates - CEO Red Thalhammer's childhood in her parents' Austrian restaurant sparked her love for chocolate. In 2009, she transitioned from NYC Art Director to focus on a chocolate venture, driven by a vision to craft mood-boosting chocolates that counter emotional afflictions, tapping into cacao's health benefits and emotional gratification.

Done Being Single: A Late Bloomer's Guide to Love - Dating expert Treva Brandon Scharf's self-help memoir, "Done Being Single: A Late Bloomer's Guide to Love," is a survival guide for singles, a dating handbook, relationship primer, and personal growth operating manual. Filled with actionable advice, takeaways, true confessions, and late-blooming wisdom, Treva's hilarious and honest "tell-all that helps all" is for anyone looking to achieve their personal best in life and love.

M. Cacao - This Valentine's Day, say "I love you" with Expressio from M. Cacao — the first-ever chocolate video box with your own video message inside. Filled with M. Cacao's new, globally inspired Salts of the World Chocolate Collection or a beautiful ArtBar recreating real artwork, it's a delicious and unforgettable gift for the one you love.

Moderating A Love Affair With Food - "In a world where indulgence often meets temptation, many foodies struggle to balance their love of food and drink with their desire for a healthy lifestyle, and I'm one of them," says author Michelle. Her easy to read and entertaining, illustrated guidebook covers topics that include self-care, moderating alcohol, cooking mindfully, dining in restaurants, navigating the many tempting situations we find ourselves in, and more.

Pretty Peptalks - Swoon! Luxe letterpress cards that take traditional Valentines of old to a whole new level. Sophisticated, sexy, and sweet, this 10-card boxed set is the perfect way to profess your love or give as a gift to the paper lover in your life.

The Loveless Cafe - For over 70 years, the Loveless Cafe has been a Nashville landmark, extending warm hospitality and a delectable menu to families and friends. Welcoming over half a million visitors annually with its iconic neon sign and churning out up to 10,000 biscuits daily, the Loveless Cafe remains true to its Southern roots, offering meals that foster conversation, laughter, and love.

The Seasoned Carte - This company, created out of a love for food, curates top-quality Japanese A5 Wagyu, wild-caught seafood and more from trusted farms around the world and delivers it straight to your door. This Valentine's Day, enjoy the ultimate date night at-home with exquisite, melt-in-your-mouth A5 Wagyu Filet Mignon paired with savory potato gratins and sweet chocolate lava cakes.

1MD Nutrition – is a physician incubator that develops health supplements with short and scientifically researched ingredient sets that are formulated in clinically effective doses. Made in facilities that are abide by GMP standards and are NSF ad/or SQF-certified, 1MD's doctors include a gastroenterologist, cardiology interventionist, rheumatologist, urologist, allergist and immunologist, whose formulations have been offered exclusively online since 2015.

