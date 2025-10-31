After-School Education Franchise COMPUCHILD Expands Into the Cities of Castro Valley and San Leandro, in California

New Franchisee Joins the COMPUCHILD Children's Education Franchise Family

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 31, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUCHILD, a leading provider of Entrepreneurial STEAM™-focused after-school education programs for children, is pleased to announce the addition of its newest franchisee, serving the cities of Castro Valley and San Leandro in Alameda County, California. This franchise territory will now be owned and managed by Ms. Dionne J. Paul, a local entrepreneur with a strong background in business and technology, who will serve as the Program Director.

Ms. Paul brings over twelve years of experience in business and technology leadership, combined with a strong academic foundation that includes a Bachelor of Arts and dual Master's degrees from the University of California, Berkeley. Her professional background in strategic project management and customer success in the tech industry allows her to bridge real-world technology with classroom learning. In addition, she is highly experienced in forensics (speech and debate), where she competed at the state level.

Introducing the newest addition to the COMPUCHILD family, President Shubhra Kant said, "COMPUCHILD has grown from its early focus on computer education to STEM, then STEAM, and now our Entrepreneurial STEAM™ model. As the world advances rapidly with Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), educators must keep pace with emerging technologies. Our most successful franchisees are deeply connected to their communities, tech-savvy, nurturing, and passionate about shaping young minds; qualities we clearly see in Dionne. At COMPUCHILD, we believe education is most effective when it begins within the community. That's why our franchise model empowers local educators and entrepreneurs to bring meaningful, hands-on learning experiences to children. I'm confident Dionne will make a lasting impact in her community and be an exceptional representative of our mission."

With the addition of the new local franchisee, families in Castro Valley and San Leandro will now have access to COMPUCHILD's engaging after-school classes, weekend enrichment sessions, full-day holiday camps, and summer programs. These hands-on learning experiences will introduce children to subjects such as robotics, drone programming, video game design using artificial intelligence and machine learning, coding, financial awareness, speech and debate, entrepreneurship, and more. Each course is built on COMPUCHILD's four pillars of Entrepreneurial STEAM™, which include technology, financial awareness, communication, and ethics. Together, these programs help children build creativity, confidence, and strong problem-solving skills.

Reflecting on her decision to join COMPUCHILD, Ms. Paul said, "While researching children's education franchises, I was drawn to COMPUCHILD's diverse courses, unique focus on Entrepreneurial STEAM™, and ability to stay ahead with the most relevant and forward-thinking programs from robotics, to drones, to AI. Beyond the curriculum, what stood out most was the personal attention from the franchisor team and their unwavering commitment to my success. The process was transparent, supportive, and professional. It's clear why COMPUCHILD has earned nationally reputed franchisee satisfaction awards for over a decade. I'm proud to be part of a team that truly values quality education and franchisee growth."

With more than thirty years of experience in after-school education, COMPUCHILD remains committed to helping children think critically, collaborate effectively, and innovate ethically. Its Entrepreneurial STEAM™ programs offered across the United States and Canada combine creativity, problem-solving, and hands-on learning to help students understand not only how technology works but also how it can be used responsibly to improve lives.

There is a growing consensus that children must be equipped with the latest technology skills, especially in Artificial Intelligence, to prepare for the future. While many public education systems are still adapting to include AI in their curricula, COMPUCHILD's after-school programs are already leading the way. Its innovative STEM courses introduce AI concepts in fun, accessible, and age-appropriate ways, helping students develop the awareness and adaptability they will need in an AI-driven world.

For those who share the passion for local, ethical, and leading-edge STEM and entrepreneurial education, COMPUCHILD offers an opportunity to combine purpose with impact. As a COMPUCHILD franchise owner, individuals join a dedicated network helping children explore their potential, build confidence, and develop the skills to shape a better future.

About COMPUCHILD

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's after-school education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school education.

