COMPUCHILD Collaborates with Local Champions to Promote STEM Awareness Through NASA Space Apps Challenge

Children's After-School Education Franchise COMPUCHILD Helps Promote STEM-Focused Community Activity

DUBLIN, Calif., Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUCHILD, a leading provider of Entrepreneurial STEAM™-focused after-school education programs for children, is pleased to announce the successful completion of the third annual NASA Space Apps Challenge™ local event at Mountain House, California.

CompuChild, a Top Low-Cost After-School Education Franchise

The NASA Space Apps Challenge is an international hackathon that unites coders, scientists, designers, storytellers, makers, and technologists across cities worldwide. Led by NASA, the program invites participants of all ages and backgrounds to address real challenges on Earth and in space using NASA's open-source data. Guided by NASA experts, teams develop innovative solutions in fields such as astrophysics, software, exploration, and sustainability. The event fosters global collaboration, creativity, and problem-solving while inspiring a worldwide community passionate about advancing science and technology.

After recognizing the lack of local opportunities for young coders in Mountain House, California, a passionate high schooler Niveta Sree Gunda, took the initiative to bring the NASA International Space Apps Challenge to her community. Driven to unite local science and technology enthusiasts and place Mountain House on the international map, she successfully organized the area's first-ever NASA Space Apps Challenge in 2023. COMPUCHILD (a Galactic Local Collaborator) proudly supported her vision through sponsorship, judging, and community outreach, helping inspire students to explore innovation, creativity, and real-world problem-solving. This collaboration has flourished, transforming the event into a signature annual program that continues to grow, with this year's challenge drawing 76 participants and 16 team submissions.

COMPUCHILD President Shubhra Kant also served as a "Galactic Local Judge," lending her expertise to evaluate the outstanding projects showcased. Reflecting on the experience, she shared, "Judging this event was not at all easy, as judges had to carefully assess each project's impact, creativity, scientific validity, relevance, and presentation, while considering how effectively teams conveyed their vision and its significance. The number of participants has continued to grow every year, and the quality of submissions was so exceptional that selecting the winners proved to be truly difficult."

Ms. Kant went on to add, "COMPUCHILD believes that education is most effective when it is deeply rooted in the community. Children learn best when their unique needs, interests, and local environments are taken into account. This belief forms the foundation of COMPUCHILD's franchising model, which empowers local franchise owners who are already active and trusted members of their communities. Their close connections allow them to create meaningful, personalized learning experiences that truly resonate with children. By combining this community-based approach with COMPUCHILD's 30 years of award-winning educational expertise and commitment to hands-on, interactive learning, the organization ensures that every child receives the attention, engagement, and inspiration needed to thrive in a rapidly changing world. We are actively looking for dedicated community members who are eager to start a COMPUCHILD franchise in their territory."

About COMPUCHILD

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's after-school education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school education.

Contact

Phone: (341) 777-8000

Email: [email protected]

Own a Franchise: https://COMPUCHILD.com/own-a-franchise

SOURCE CompuChild