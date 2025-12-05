Children's Education Franchise COMPUCHILD Expands Further Into Santa Clara County, California

Los Gatos, Saratoga Franchisee Adds New Territory of Campbell and Monte Sereno After Strong First-Year Success

DUBLIN, Calif., Dec. 5, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- COMPUCHILD, a leading provider of Entrepreneurial STEAM™ after-school education programs for children, is pleased to announce the expansion of its franchise footprint within Santa Clara County. Following her successful launch of the Los Gatos and Saratoga territories in late 2024, franchisee Ms. Archana Mahalingam has now expanded her ownership to include the neighboring cities of Campbell and Monte Sereno. This growth reflects both the strong demand for COMPUCHILD's programs in Silicon Valley communities and the exceptional experience Ms. Mahalingam has had as a franchise partner.

COMPUCHILD, a STEM-Certified After-School Education Franchise

Ms. Mahalingam brings a strong combination of business and engineering expertise, supported by extensive experience in corporate strategy and public relations. Her professional background enables her to connect emerging technologies with real-world education in a way that is both accessible and exciting for young learners. She is deeply passionate about education and the transformative impact that early enrichment can have on children. "Introducing children to new ideas at an early age can completely change the way they see the world," said Ms. Mahalingam. "When I joined COMPUCHILD, I wanted to bring meaningful and relevant after-school learning to children in the Los Gatos and Saratoga communities. I have been thrilled by how positively parents and children have responded to these unique, hands-on programs. COMPUCHILD's curricula are thoughtfully designed, the franchise management platform makes operations very smooth, and the franchisor team has been consistently responsive and highly encouraging. All of this gave me the confidence to grow further and serve more families."

Since launching her first territory, Ms. Mahalingam has introduced a variety of interesting and differentiated programs to children in the Los Gatos and Saratoga communities, including Financial Awareness, Leveraging the Power of Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Speech and Debate, Picture Frame Animation, and Science Bowl. Her success in building strong school partnerships and delivering impactful classes led to growing interest from families across neighboring communities, which was a key factor in her decision to expand.

With her expansion into Campbell and Monte Sereno, Ms. Mahalingam will now offer after-school classes, weekend enrichment programs, holiday camps, and summer camps in four Silicon Valley communities — Los Gatos, Saratoga, Monte Sereno, and Campbell. Parents can expect engaging, future-focused learning experiences that balance creativity with foundational STEM and entrepreneurial skills. She has already received approvals and is ready to launch her classes on Financial Awareness, Artificial Intelligence (AI) and Machine Learning (ML), Digital Storytelling, and Picture Frame Animation in her recently expanded territory of Campbell.

At the core of COMPUCHILD's enrichment model is the innovative concept of Entrepreneurial STEAM™, which prepares children not only to understand technology but also to apply it responsibly and creatively. The four foundational pillars — technology, financial awareness, communication, and ethics help equip students with a mindset that blends innovation with real-world application. Designed to help children navigate through a fast-changing, AI-driven future, COMPUCHILD's programs combine hands-on learning with thoughtful instruction rooted in logic, critical thinking, and ethical awareness.

Welcoming the expansion, COMPUCHILD President Ms. Shubhra Kant said, "COMPUCHILD has received the Franchisee Satisfaction Award from Franchise Business Review for 13 years, the highest in the industry. Franchisee satisfaction is at the heart of our culture. When a franchisee joins us and chooses to expand their territory, it is the strongest indicator of our dedication to quality, partnership, and support. We are extremely excited to continue working with Archana and to support her growth in every possible way."

Reflecting on her experience, Ms. Mahalingam added, "I looked into various educational franchises before deciding to partner with COMPUCHILD. Throughout the due diligence process, COMPUCHILD management was completely transparent. Since my onboarding, management has gone above and beyond to support me every step of the way. The decision to expand was an easy one for me. I feel supported, valued, and empowered as a franchisee. COMPUCHILD's programs truly resonate with families, and the guidance from the franchisor has made it possible for me to grow with confidence."

With more than three decades of experience in after-school education, COMPUCHILD continues to evolve with the changing landscape of career and technological needs of society by focusing on problem-solving, creativity, logical thinking, ethical considerations, and adaptability. Its Entrepreneurial STEAM™ curriculum is offered across the United States and Canada. It helps children develop an entrepreneurial mindset, which is especially important today as careers and job roles are changing quickly. For those seeking to own an independent career rooted in community, innovation, and impact, COMPUCHILD offers an extremely satisfying franchise business model built on mentorship through quality education for children.

About COMPUCHILD

The COMPUCHILD franchise offers Entrepreneurial STEAM™ (Science, Technology, Engineering, Art, and Math)-focused enrichment programs for children primarily at the pre-kindergarten, elementary, and middle school levels in the United States and Canada. With its unique focus on entrepreneurial education, strong emphasis on low cost, regular training, and constant support to its franchisees, COMPUCHILD strives to be the best children's after-school education franchise. COMPUCHILD's after-school enrichment programs help kindle the spirit of constant learning, innovation, critical thinking, and collaboration for the social good at a young age. COMPUCHILD's mission is to nurture ethical and entrepreneurial children through after-school education.

Contact

Phone: (341) 777-8000

Email: [email protected]

Own a Franchise: https://COMPUCHILD.com/own-a-franchise

