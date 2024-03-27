After sunburn care products market size to grow by USD 467.13 million between 2022 and 2027, Technavio

NEW YORK, March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In a world where sun exposure is increasingly risky due to factors like global warming and harmful UV radiation, the demand for after sunburn care products is on the rise. A recent market analysis forecasts substantial growth in the global after sunburn care products market , with an estimated increase of USD 467.13 million between 2022 and 2027, marking a Compound Annual Growth Rate (CAGR) of 5.95%.

For more insights on the historic data (2017 to 2021) and forecast market size (2023 to 2027) - Request a sample report

Technavio has announced its latest market research report titled Global After Sunburn Care Products Market 2023-2027

Key drivers fueling this growth include the adverse effects of UV radiation caused by global warming, prompting consumers of all ages to seek protection from sunburns and premature aging. Furthermore, the market is witnessing a surge in demand for multifunctional products, such as sprays, lotions, gels, and lip balms, tailored to various skin tones and needs.

Market Report Coverage Details Page number 163 Base year 2022 Historic period 2017-2021 Forecast period 2023-2027 Growth momentum & CAGR Accelerate at a CAGR of 5.95% Market growth 2023-2027 USD 467.13 million Market structure Fragmented YoY growth 2022-2023(%) 5.65 Regional analysis Europe, North America, APAC, Middle East and Africa, and South America Performing market contribution APAC at 32% Key countries US, China, Japan, Germany, and France

A significant trend in the market is the growing preference for natural and organic products. Consumers are increasingly opting for products containing ingredients like extra virgin olive oil, organic coconut oil, and aloe vera gel, known for their soothing and nourishing properties.

However, challenges persist, including growing competition from other sun care products in the personal care market. Despite awareness campaigns and educational efforts by market competitors, consumers may be drawn towards alternative sun care options, impacting the demand for specific after sunburn care products.

Get a glance of this market - Request a sample report

Key Companies

Leading companies in the after sun care products market, such as Sun Bum LLC, Australian Gold LLC, and Bare Republic LLC, are implementing various strategies to enhance their market presence. These strategies include strategic alliances, geographical expansion, and product/service launches.

The market is segmented into various product types, with the lotion segment expected to witness significant growth during the forecast period. Lotions offer long-lasting and soothing effects, attracting consumers with their non-greasy formulas and diverse ingredient mixes.

Regional Overview

Regionally, Europe leads in market revenue, driven by high sales of premium and multifunctional after sunburn care products in countries like Germany, France, and the UK. The region's growing awareness of sun protection and beauty concerns, coupled with increasing incidences of sunburn, contribute to its market dominance.

In conclusion, the after sunburn care products market is thriving, propelled by heightened consumer awareness and a focus on skin protection. With an array of offerings catering to different needs and preferences, consumers have access to quality products through various distribution channels, ensuring skin hydration and protection against harmful UV rays.

For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Analyst Review

The global after sun care products market is witnessing significant growth due to the harmful effects of the sun on the skin. Exposure to ultraviolet rays can lead to various skin issues, including sunburn, redness, and even skin cancer. As a result, consumers are increasingly seeking after sun care products that provide nourishment, hydration, and protection.

One of the key trends driving this market is the preference for products containing natural and premium ingredients. Consumers are becoming more conscious of the chemical content in skincare products and are opting for non-toxic alternatives. This shift in consumer behavior has led to the rise of multifunctional after sun care products that offer comprehensive protection and nourishment.

The market is segmented into the premium and mass segments, with specialty stores, supermarkets, hypermarkets, pharmacies, beauty salons, and departmental stores serving as major distribution channels. Private label brands are also gaining traction, offering consumers affordable options without compromising on quality.

Supply chain management plays a crucial role in ensuring the availability of these products across various sales channels. Manufacturers are investing in research and development to innovate and create effective formulations that address specific skin concerns, such as sunburn spreading and redness.

With increasing consumer awareness about the importance of sun care, demand for after sun care products is on the rise. Lotions, gels, and oils are among the popular product formats, catering to different preferences and skin types.

Affluence and disposable income are driving the adoption of premium after sun care products, especially in regions with higher purchasing power. However, there is also a demand for affordable options in markets where price sensitivity is a concern.

The compound annual growth rate (CAGR) of the global after sun care products market reflects its promising outlook, fueled by growing concerns about skin health and the need for effective skincare solutions. Regular use of these products is essential not only for addressing immediate sun damage but also for maintaining overall skin health in the long term.

In conclusion, the global after sun care products market is thriving, driven by factors such as consumer awareness, demand for natural and premium ingredients, and advancements in research and development. With a focus on innovation and quality, manufacturers are well-positioned to capitalize on the growing demand for sun care products worldwide.

For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Market Overview

Protect your skin from the harmful effects of the sun with natural and premium after sun care products. Say goodbye to worries about chemical content and toxicity, as these creams are formulated with non-toxic ingredients. Shield yourself from harmful ultraviolet rays while nourishing your skin with specialty store finds or supermarket essentials. Explore hypermarkets, pharmacies, and beauty salons for a wide range of options. By choosing the right sales channel, you're not just investing in skincare but in your health too, reducing the risk of skin cancer. Prioritize your skin's health with after sun care products tailored to your needs and preferences.

For more insights on the market - Request a sample report

Related Reports:

The organic skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 1.91 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. The market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography ( North America , Europe , APAC, South America , and Middle East and Africa ).

size is expected to increase by from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 7.07%. The market is segmented by product (facial care, body care, and others) and geography ( , , APAC, , and and ). The skincare products market size is expected to increase by USD 32.53 billion from 2021 to 2026, and the market's growth momentum will accelerate at a CAGR of 4.49%. The market is segmented by product (moisturizers, anti-aging skincare products, skin brightening products, sun protection products, others), distribution channel (offline and online), and geography (APAC, North America , Europe , South America , and the Middle East and Africa ).

Table of contents:

1 Executive Summary

2 Landscape

3 Sizing

4 Historic Size

5 Five Forces Analysis

6 Segmentations

7 Customer Landscape

8 Geographic Landscape

9 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends

10 Vendor Landscape

11 Vendor Analysis

12 Appendix

About US

Technavio is a leading global technology research and advisory company. Their research and analysis focuses on emerging market trends and provides actionable insights to help businesses identify market opportunities and develop effective strategies to optimize their market positions. With over 500 specialized analysts, Technavio's report library consists of more than 17,000 reports and counting, covering 800 technologies, spanning across 50 countries. Their client base consists of enterprises of all sizes, including more than 100 Fortune 500 companies. This growing client base relies on Technavio's comprehensive coverage, extensive research, and actionable market insights to identify opportunities in existing and potential markets and assess their competitive positions within changing market scenarios.

Contact

Technavio Research

Jesse Maida

Media & Marketing Executive

US: +1 844 364 1100

UK: +44 203 893 3200

Email: [email protected]

Website: www.technavio.com/

SOURCE Technavio