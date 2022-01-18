After Year of Major School Choice Expansions, National School Choice Week (Jan. 23-29) Helps Parents Navigate Their Options

Students from all 50 states will unite in a kick-off video streamed nationwide. Tweet this

Arizona families will watch fireworks at a Western-themed school choice extravaganza

families will watch fireworks at a Western-themed school choice extravaganza Missourians will celebrate at the capitol two days in a row highlighting great schools

Wisconsin students will perform at a talent show at the Packers' Lambeau Field

students will perform at a talent show at the Packers' Lambeau Field Parents in 13 states will consider all types of school on School Fair Saturday ( Jan. 22 )

) Students from all 50 states will unite in a kick-off video streamed nationwide

Dozens of state and national landmarks will light up in honor of School Choice Week

National survey results will reveal what parents factor into choosing a school

"I dare you to enter into National School Choice Week with an open mindset and not be moved by the kids whose lives are changed by their school choice," said Andrew Campanella, President of the Week. "Every child deserves access to affordable school choices, so they can thrive today and become who they're meant to be."

Among efforts that focus on K-12 education, School Choice Week uniquely focuses on positive, practical information designed to make a family's opportunity to choose from among traditional public schools, public charter schools, public magnet schools, online learning, private schools, and homeschooling as navigable and empowering as possible. This includes comprehensive roadmaps to educational options in each state, paired with a newly developed "Schools Near Me" tool to help parents start the selection process.

More information and resources for journalists interested in the Week can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/coverage . More information for families can be found at schoolchoiceweek.com/mystate .

National School Choice Week is a charitable, not-for-profit effort that focuses equally on traditional public, charter, magnet, online, private, and home education options. Every January, participants plan tens of thousands of events and activities –– such as school fairs, open houses, and student showcases –– to raise awareness about school choice across all 50 states. Year-round, National School Choice Week develops resources and guides to assist families searching for schools or learning environments for their children.

