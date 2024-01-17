AFVi Diversifies Training With Addition of Hydrogen Courses

News provided by

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute

17 Jan, 2024, 08:00 ET

LAS VEGAS, Jan. 17, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is proud to share new training options on its updated website, marking a significant milestone in its commitment to fleet vehicle operations and safety. Building on its foundational excellence for natural gas vehicles and fueling stations, AFVi now offers cutting-edge courses and resources to fleet professionals involved with hydrogen fuel systems. These updates are only part of the expanded curriculum scheduled for release over the next year.

"As the landscape of alternative fuels continues to evolve, AFVi remains committed to empowering technicians with the knowledge and skills needed to drive innovation," said Annalloyd Thomason, CEO at AFVi. "Our redesigned website reflects our mission to provide top-notch training for employees working with each fuel source."

Their expansion comes at a pivotal moment, with hydrogen gaining prominence as a clean and versatile form of energy. AFVi's new offerings are intended to cover a range of topics, from hydrogen vehicle safety and required inspections to fuel cell technology and infrastructure development. Its first available course focuses on hydrogen fuel system safety, safe fueling practices, as well as depressurizing, defueling, and purging fuel storage.

AFVi's updated website includes a user-friendly interface, streamlined navigation, and enhanced accessibility to a wealth of class information. It also provides a hub for professionals to engage with the latest industry news, connect with experts, and stay informed about upcoming events and training opportunities.

Fleet managers, technicians, dealer service providers and enthusiasts are encouraged to explore this material further by visiting AFVi.com.

About AFVi

Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute (AFVi) is the only ASE-accredited training provider in the alternative fuels industry. Its mission is to advance the adoption of alternative fuels and clean vehicle technologies by empowering professionals with industry insights and comprehensive training.

SOURCE Alternative Fuel Vehicle Institute

