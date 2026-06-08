AG1 LAUNCHES AG1 PRO WITH CREATINE AND MORE FOR ADVANCED MUSCLE AND GUT SUPPORT

AG1 Pro's advanced formula builds on AG1's clinically-backed formula to include additional research-backed key ingredients, including creatine, that target muscle strength, metabolic resilience, and gut barrier function

NEW YORK, June 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Today, AG1, a leading global health company, announced the launch of its latest product, AG1 Pro. Built on the clinically-backed formula of AG1 Next Gen, AG1 Pro features additional research-backed key ingredients that are delivered in amounts supported by peer-reviewed studies. These include Creavitalis® creatine monohydrate (5g), Calcium-HMB, and zinc carnosine – which deliver targeted support for muscle strength, metabolic resilience, and advanced gut barrier function.*

AG1 Pro 30ct Box

Since 2010, AG1 has empowered people to take ownership of their health through simple, science-backed daily Foundational Nutrition. AG1 has continued to upgrade its formula over the years by following the latest nutrition science and listening to customer feedback. AG1 Pro is an advanced version of AG1 Next Gen designed for the modern consumer, who has a greater nutritional awareness and increased demand for muscle and gut health support. With millions of people incorporating GLP-1s into their health routines, those demands are growing rapidly. AG1 Pro delivers targeted muscle support and gut optimization in a single serving, while maintaining the quality and single serving simplicity the brand is known for.

Key benefits of AG1 Pro include:

Support for muscle strength and recovery: AG1 Pro is formulated with key performance ingredients that directly support how the body builds, helps preserve, and recovers muscle. It features Creavitalis® creatine monohydrate (5g) and Ca-HMB to promote protein utilization, help reduce muscle protein breakdown while supporting lean muscle retention, and promote healthy body composition. This combination also supports recovery between training sessions and helps promote consistent strength and performance over time.*

AG1 Pro is formulated with key performance ingredients that directly support how the body builds, helps preserve, and recovers muscle. It features Creavitalis® creatine monohydrate (5g) and Ca-HMB to promote protein utilization, help reduce muscle protein breakdown while supporting lean muscle retention, and promote healthy body composition. This combination also supports recovery between training sessions and helps promote consistent strength and performance over time.* Supports metabolic resilience : AG1 Pro is designed to support cellular energy production and overall metabolic function. Ingredients like Creavitalis® creatine monohydrate, Ca-HMB, and a comprehensive blend of vitamins and minerals help you stay strong, energized, and resilient through daily stress and the natural aging process.*

: AG1 Pro is designed to support cellular energy production and overall metabolic function. Ingredients like Creavitalis® creatine monohydrate, Ca-HMB, and a comprehensive blend of vitamins and minerals help you stay strong, energized, and resilient through daily stress and the natural aging process.* Delivers advanced gut lining support: AG1 Pro takes a two-fold approach to gut health. It contains zinc carnosine, a clinically studied ingredient, which supports the gut barrier integrity and nourishes the digestive lining to help maintain normal barrier function. Ginger and triphala support digestive comfort and keep things moving smoothly.*

"AG1 Pro is the next chapter in our commitment to empowering our customers' health journeys," said Kat Cole, Chief Executive Officer at AG1. "With over 30% of AG1 customers already stacking creatine, AG1 Pro fulfills this growing demand with an advanced formula, while simplifying supplement stacks into a single comprehensive serving. The launch of AG1 Pro is about giving customers more options alongside AG1 Next Gen, so that they can choose the formula, flavor, and experience that's right for them."

AG1 Pro is NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry. AG1 Pro's powder formula is designed for absorption to optimize bioavailability and is formulated to be mixed into 10-12 oz of water. Similar to AG1 Next Gen, it features a lightly sweet pineapple and vanilla flavor profile and is designed to be easy to travel with and smooth to drink.

AG1 Pro is the brand's latest addition to its growing portfolio of products, launching amid rapid momentum in the wellness industry. launching amid rapid momentum in the wellness industry. The launch follows a period of continued expansion for the brand, including recent distribution of AG1 and AGZ into all Target and Ulta Beauty stores, following the introduction of AGZ and AG1 Next Gen flavors in 2025. AG1 Pro will join AG1 Next Gen and AGZ in the brand's growing product lineup designed to support a range of consumer health and wellness needs.

AG1 Pro will be available exclusively at drinkag1.com for AG1 members beginning June 11, and to the public starting June 16. For more information, please visit drinkag1.com.

ABOUT AG1

AG1 is a global health company on a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. The company offers a growing portfolio of research-backed health products. Its flagship product, AG1 Next Gen, is a clinically-backed daily foundational nutrition supplement that combines a high-quality multivitamin, probiotic, and more into a single, powerful scoop. AG1 products are NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches, and trainers.

Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. AG1 is available by subscription at drinkag1.com and at select retail partners.

AG1 Media Contact: [email protected]

*These statements have not been evaluated by the Food and Drug Administration. This product is not intended to diagnose, treat, cure or prevent any disease.

SOURCE AG1