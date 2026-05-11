AG1 LAUNCHES AT ULTA BEAUTY IN ITS FIRST PARTNERSHIP WITH A BEAUTY RETAILER

The partnership reflects the growing consumer demand for holistic wellness solutions that support beauty from within

NEW YORK, May 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AG1, a leading global health company, today announced its partnership with Ulta Beauty, the nation's largest beauty retailer, and the premier destination for beauty, wellness, and self-care discovery. Known for its curated assortment, industry-leading loyalty ecosystem, and personalized shopping experience, Ulta Beauty continues to expand its wellness assortment as guests continue to embrace a more holistic approach to beauty that integrates daily health rituals. This launch marks AG1's first partnership with a beauty retailer, reflecting a broader cultural shift as consumers increasingly see health, wellness, and beauty as deeply interconnected.

AG1 and AGZ Ulta Beauty Products

Beginning this May, AG1 will be available at more than 1,500 Ulta Beauty stores and on ulta.com, including the Ulta Beauty app. This launch will feature 7-count and 14-count packs of both AG1 and AGZ, as well as the AG1 Start Here Kit, which includes seven servings of AG1, a shaker bottle, and a habit-tracker, designed to support trial and habit-building as part of a daily wellness routine.

"We are incredibly proud to partner with Ulta Beauty, a retailer that shares our belief that beauty starts with foundational nutrition and quality sleep," said Kat Cole, Chief Executive Officer at AG1. "This milestone reflects our commitment to meeting growing customer demand for trusted, simple, comprehensive health solutions, from morning to night."

"At Ulta Beauty, we're seeing growing guest interest in building daily rituals that support how they look and feel. AG1 has been a leader in simplifying foundational nutrition into a consistent, easy-to-adopt routine, and we're excited to introduce the brand to our guests as part of our expanding wellness assortment," said Laura Beres, Vice President of Wellness at Ulta Beauty. "This partnership allows us to further bridge beauty and wellbeing -- bringing trusted, science-backed solutions into the beauty space and helping guests engage with self-care from the inside out."

AG1 is a research-backed Daily Health Drink that delivers vitamins, probiotics, antioxidants, and superfoods in one simple scoop to support nutrient gaps and gut health, and beauty from within. AGZ is a nighttime calm and sleep support drink formulated with clinically studied key ingredients to support winding down and a restful, restorative sleep. Both AG1 and AGZ are NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the industry's most rigorous independent certifications for product safety and quality.

The introduction of AG1 at Ulta Beauty underscores the retailer's continued expansion in wellness, with a focus on trusted, science-backed brands that complement guests' beauty and self-care routines.

ABOUT AG1

AG1 is a global health company on a mission to empower people to take ownership of their health. The company offers a growing portfolio of research-backed health products. Its flagship product, AG1, is a research-back daily health supplement that combines a high-quality multivitamin, probiotic, and more into a single, powerful scoop. AG1 products are NSF Certified for Sport®, one of the most rigorous independent quality and safety certification programs in the supplement industry, and a standard sought by many professional athletes, coaches, and trainers.

Founded in 2010, AG1 has operations spanning North America, Europe, and Asia Pacific. AG1 is available by subscription at drinkag1.com and at select retail partners.

AG1 Media Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE AG1