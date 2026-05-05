Agave Matchmaker Launches Tahona Tour, Bringing Together Leaders in "Craft" Tequila

Volcan de mi Tierra Joins Fortaleza, Alto Canto, and Trujillo for Multi-City Educational Experience Across California

LOS ANGELES, May 5, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agave Matchmaker, a leading authority in tequila education and transparency, is bringing its Tahona Tour to California for a multi-city experience designed to explore and better define what "craft tequila" truly means. Volcan de mi Tierra is proud to be partnering with Fortaleza, Alto Canto, Trujillo, and Agave Matchmaker for the Tahona Tour, bringing together some of the most respected names in craft tequila to showcase the detail and craftsmanship behind truly world-class expressions.

A limited ticket event, open to the public, the tour begins on May 17th in San Diego with stops in Los Angeles, and Emeryville later in the month. The goal of the tour is simple: create a space for exploration and dialogue around craft tequila, bringing greater clarity to how it is defined and understood, all while showcasing the brands leading the way. Guests will enjoy a special presentation led by Agave Matchmaker Founder Grover Sanschagrin, a guided tasting, and a lively panel discussion with brand owners from this newly formed craft alliance.

While the tour is exclusively traveling through California, it taps into a global appetite to better understand what truly defines tequila craftsmanship and how brands like Volcan are working to preserve its integrity. As consumer curiosity continues to grow around how tequila is made – from raw material to final blend – this initiative aims to provide greater transparency into the process and the decisions each brand meticulously makes to shape each expression in their prolific portfolios. At a time when the category has received some attention for use of additives, the conversation is increasingly shifting toward transparency, education, and a deeper understanding of production methods, reinforcing a commitment to honoring the artistry and tradition at the heart of tequila.

"Craft tequila is in our DNA; it's who we are," said Volcan CEO and Co-Founder Santiago Cortina Gallardo. "For us, craft is defined by the depth of our process and our end-to-end control—from production through blending—ensuring every decision is intentional and every expression is precise. This is a great opportunity to share that perspective while contributing to a broader understanding of what craft tequila can be."

"Craft tequila has long been a passion of mine, and I am not alone," said Agave Matchmaker Founder Grover Sanschagrin. "Consumers are gravitating toward brands that show transparency and respect for both the agave plant and the processes that result in amazing spirits, like those produced by Volcan, Fortaleza, Alto Canto, and Trujillo."

"That's why partnering with these brands to help consumers understand what true craftsmanship looks like makes sense. The Tahona Tour brings together producers who prioritize time, process, tradition, and above all, quality."

Tickets to the Tahona Tour can be purchased at TahonaTour.com.

5/17, San Diego

Solare Lounge

1-5pm

5/18, Los Angeles

The Chestnut Club

5:30-9pm

5/20, Emeryville

Prizefighter

5:30-9pm

The Tahona Tour is open to agave enthusiasts, tequila-lovers and everything in between. Tickets are currently on sale and available on a first come, first-served basis. For those looking to deepen their understanding of tequila beyond the glass, now is the time to truly grasp what it means to be craft…join us.

U.S. Press Contact

Victoria Cooper | Overton & Associates

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+1 (516) 982-7822

SOURCE Volcan de mi Tierra