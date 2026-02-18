Volcan de mi Tierra Launches Distilling Stories Project

A Storytelling Celebration of Mixology In Exclusive Partnership with Licensed to Distill

NEW YORK, Feb. 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcan de mi Tierra , the truly crafted tequila brand born from a joint venture between Mexico's esteemed Gallardo family and global luxury leader Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), is proud to announce the launch of their Distilling Stories project, a global initiative designed to discover, mentor, and spotlight the next generation of mixology talent. The project will debut in the United States before expanding into Europe, with filming in the EU set to take place across five countries this summer.

Volcan x LTD Present: Distilling Stories

In an exclusive partnership with Licensed to Distill (LTD), the world's largest online cocktail community, Distilling Stories will kick off by featuring the chronicled cocktails of 16 bartenders across five key U.S. markets (New York, Los Angeles, Austin, Miami). As part of the campaign, bartenders will join a mentorship retreat at Hacienda La Gavilana, the Gallardo family's historic home in Jalisco. Established in 1774, La Gavilana celebrates its 250th anniversary this year, marking the milestone with Distilling Stories—a new chapter in tequila's centuries-old legacy.

During the mentorship retreat, mixologists will learn from esteemed Tequila mentors including: Jabin Troth (founder of Licensed To Distill), Jordan Hughes (photographer and author), and Josh Hernandez (bartender and storyteller).

"Distilling Stories was born to celebrate craftsmanship," said CEO and Co-Founder Santiago Cortina Gallardo. "Their cocktails carry culture. Their lived experiences define where the tequila category goes next. We honor the bartenders who bring innovation to our craft and with Distilling Stories, proudly share their voices with the world."

"Volcan de mi Tierra has a story to tell,"says LTD Founder Jabin Troth. "Through our partnership, we're excited to bring that story to life for a broader audience, connecting more people than ever to the heritage, passion, and brilliance that make this brand exceptionally world-class."

At the heart of the Distilling Stories project, Volcan de mi Tierra believes that top-tier mixologists deserve a stage unlike any other. The brand is welcoming some of the most respected bars across the U.S. and Europe to its family, beginning with Manhatta (NYC), The Powder Room (Austin), Thunderbolt (Los Angeles), and The Moore (Miami) among many others.

The mission is simple: empower these liquid artists with not only a platform, but the necessary resources to continue their quest to bring something extraordinary and truly crafted to the table.

Distilling Stories is here to raise the bar. Watch the full video here .

About Volcan de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila and houses a unique manufacturing technique to truly crafted luxury tequila.

