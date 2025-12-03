Volcan de mi Tierra 1st Ever Marble Bottle, Colección La Gavilana I, with Master Mexican Stonemasons, ARCA

In celebration of Mexican craftsmanship, leading luxury tequila brand launches 1,774 Bianco Carrara marble vessels crafted to honor their legacy and Mexican roots.

MIAMI, Dec. 3, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Volcan de mi Tierra, the uncompromisingly crafted tequila brand born from a joint venture between Mexico's esteemed Gallardo family and global luxury leader Moët Hennessy Louis Vuitton (LVMH), is proud to announce the release of Colección La Gavilana I, an inaugural collaboration with ARCA, the world's leading purveyor of premium natural stone.

Colección La Gavilana 1

Inspired in tribute to Volcan de mi Tierra's commitment to craftsmanship, Colección I is a true work of art that unfolds from within. While spirits mastery is central to the brand, Mexico's undiscovered soul and the bold heritage of the Gallardo family are equally present in this unique celebration of Mexican excellence. Proud to partner with ARCA, the global art and design powerhouse defined by their singular vision of Mexican luxury and nature, Colección I marks an annual partnership between the two, with a vision to release a new marble vessel and exclusively crafted tequila each year.

This December, Colección I will launch at Miami's Art Basel inside ARCA's Wynwood showroom. There, guests will be able to view the Bianco Carrara marble vessels and be the first to taste the liquid.

"We honor our vision of Mexico through our tequila. This project remits to my family origins in Jalisco, when my ancestors settled in our Hacienda La Gavilana in 1774," said Santiago Cortina Gallardo, CEO and Co-Founder of Volcan de mi Tierra. "Partnering with a visionary agent like ARCA — whose master stonemasons share our commitment to artistry, and whose work embodies our dedication to creating something unique with Volcan — ensures the world will discover not only a beautiful bottle but also a singular tequila that stands as a testament to our craftsmanship."

"Colección I represents a new frontier where material mystery and tequila-making meet. For ARCA, this collaboration is a chance to elevate stone beyond architecture — to transform it into an object of ritual, precision, and beauty. Bianco Carrara becomes a vessel not just for tequila, but for intention. It's a union of discipline and artistry that redefines what contemporary luxury can be," said Gerardo Cortina, founder of ARCA.

In 1774, the Gallardo family settled in Jalisco at the Hacienda known as La Gavilana. In celebration of La Gavilana's 250th anniversary — and the family's pursuit of timeless Mexican luxury — this first collection of 1,774 Bianco Carrara marble vessels was crafted in honor of the Hacienda's founding year. Inspired by the purity of precision, each piece is unique and meticulously engraved with the silhouette of Volcán's iconic Prestige Collection bottles.

Inside the vessel, tequila lovers will find Volcán's first Añejo, a 100% Lowlands Blue Weber agave expression uncompromisingly crafted by Volcán's Maestro Tequilero, Marcelino Lucke. Aged for over 18 months in European oak and finished for an additional 414 days in sherry casks, the liquid reveals rich notes of ripe fruit, dark chocolate, and warm spice. Each bottle retails for $2,900 (MSRP).

About Volcan de mi Tierra

Volcan de mi Tierra represents more than 250 years of passion and entrepreneurship, combining generations of the Gallardo family's deep roots in Mexico since 1774 with Moët Hennessy's luxury savoir-faire. Volcan de mi Tierra has its own distillery, NOM 1523, located at the foot of the volcano named Tequila and houses a unique manufacturing technique to uncompromisingly craft luxury tequila.

About ARCA

ARCA is the leading company in luxury natural stone, wood, and tiles, with over two decades of expertise. The company has built a strong reputation through exceptional material curation, refined craftsmanship, and a consistent drive for innovation across architecture, design, and art. ARCA sources the finest lots directly from origin, ensuring exclusive materials, outstanding quality, and reliable service for even the most discerning clients. Its commitment to creative excellence extends to collaborations with some of the world's most influential voices — including Kelly Wearstler, Vincent Van Duysen, Meyer Davis, Alicja Kwade, and Andrea Tognon — reinforcing its role as a key force shaping contemporary material culture.

U.S. Press Contact

