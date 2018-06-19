AgBiTech Appoints Peter Berweger, Agriculture Industry Executive, as Group Chief Executive Officer

Mr. Hawes said, "Since founding AgBiTech, we have focused on providing breakthrough solutions for growers to combat pests in a safe and natural way. I am extremely proud of all that we have accomplished, including expanding into new products and geographic markets, without losing sight of our commitment to sustainable and environmentally safe solutions. With the recent registration of several new products and a number of others coming over the next year, now is the right time to transition leadership of the Company as it evolves from a development company to a commercial company. I have had the chance to work with Peter extensively over the last year in his capacity as a member of the Paine Schwartz team and AgBiTech Board and I believe Peter is the ideal choice to serve as our next CEO. He is a seasoned global leader and brings deep commercial and strategic experience in the agricultural industry. I am excited about staying deeply involved with the Company in the role of CTO and focusing on my passion – developing new products and solutions as well as manufacturing. I have great confidence in the strength of our team and the opportunity ahead for AgBiTech as we enter this next phase of growth."

"AgBiTech is a leading innovator in biological pest control and it is an honor to take on the role of Chief Executive Officer," said Mr. Berweger. "With the Company's recently registered products, late stage pipeline and newly built manufacturing center in Dallas, I am excited about our prospects and our ability to capture growth opportunities by providing efficacious and sustainable biological solutions to growers. I look forward to working closely with Anthony and the rest of the AgBiTech team to further develop and commercialize breakthrough products that can help to solve some of the most challenging problems farmers face all over the globe."

About Peter Berweger

Mr. Berweger is a Director at Paine Schwartz Partners and member of the firm's Portfolio Excellence Platform. From 2015 until the successful merger with Rivulis Irrigation Ltd. in March 2017, he served as the Group CEO of Eurodrip S.A., a micro irrigation solutions provider and portfolio company of Paine Schwartz Partners' Fund III, which retains an investment in Rivulis. Prior to Eurodrip Mr. Berweger worked for seven years with Syngenta in various senior positions including Global Head of Soybean and Global Head of M&A. He started his career with KPMG where he spent 14 years in various roles including Partner and European Head of the Pharmaceuticals and Chemicals practice. He is an accountant and economist by background and holds an MBA from Columbia University, New York and London Business School.

About AgBiTech

Since 2002, AgBiTech has been delivering commercially proven products that help make farming more profitable and sustainable. AgBiTech combines field experience with innovative science and proprietary technology, working with farmers, advisors and researchers to develop products that deliver highly effective biological insect management solutions. AgBiTech manufactures all of its products in-house, with a tireless focus on quality and efficiency, allowing it to produce consistent and cost effective biological products that have established market leading positions. For further information, visit www.agbitech.com.

About Paine Schwartz Partners

A global leader in sustainable food chain investing, Paine Schwartz Partners is a private equity firm that focuses on investment opportunities in the fast-growing, dynamic global food and agribusiness sectors. The firm's investment, operations and finance professionals invest throughout cycles across the food and agribusiness value chain and bring a collaborative and active management approach to portfolio companies. The firm currently invests through its $893 million Paine Schwartz Food Chain Fund IV, which is solely dedicated to food and agribusiness investing. For further information, see www.paineschwartz.com.

