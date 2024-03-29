AGC Names TDIndustries' Jamie Dabbs Construction Safety Professional of the Year

DALLAS, March 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- TDIndustries, a leading mechanical construction and facilities services firm, proudly announces that its Vice President of Environmental, Health and Safety Jamie Dabbs, CSP, ASP, CRIS, was named Construction Safety Professional of the Year by Associated General Contractors of America (AGC).

This annual award recognizes a talented safety and health professional whose leadership has helped to promote and achieve exceptional enterprise-wide safety excellence. This year, AGC and Milwaukee Tool partnered to present the award.

"Safety is an important core corporate value and is integral to our culture and success." Post this

According to AGC, "Construction Safety Professional of the Year Award honorees have demonstrated technical expertise in the field of safety and health, contributed to the advancement of safety and health with innovative ideas, and have shown leadership in establishing, maintaining and implementing programs at job sites and among their direct reports."

During his 16-year tenure at TDIndustries, Dabbs and his team have overseen major construction and facilities maintenance projects in a variety of industries, including, but not limited to, sports arenas, multifamily and office complexes, data centers, airports, educational institutions, medical and scientific research facilities and manufacturing plants.

Dabbs pioneered and implemented TDIndustries' best-in-class safety culture by championing TD's Safety Vision of ZERO Harm, a mission-critical priority for the company. ZERO Harm is the pursuit of work that results in zero serious injuries or fatalities (SIFs).

Under Dabbs' leadership, TDIndustries has seen significant improvements in safety process engagement and safety metric performance. Additionally, TD just accepted the Associated Builders and Contractors National Safety Excellence Merit Award, for company performance in 2023, at the national convention in Kissimmee, Florida, this month.

"Our efforts and results demonstrate the respect and care that TDIndustries takes to protect the professionals who do extraordinary work for TD every day. Safety is an important core corporate value and is integral to our culture and success," said Dabbs.

"We sincerely congratulate Jamie Dabbs on this well-deserved accolade. He continues to make enormous strides in the Environmental, Health and Safety field which help TDIndustries to rigorously maintain its best-in-class safety program," said Chief People Officer Steve Cunningham.

ABOUT TDINDUSTRIES

TDIndustries, Inc. is a premier facilities service and mechanical construction company, and since 1946 we have pursued excellence through servant leadership, technology and innovation. TD is well-positioned to meet customers' needs and exceed expectations on any project, regardless of size or complexity, within budget and on time. For more information, visit TDIndustries.com or follow TDIndustries on LinkedIn, X (formerly Twitter) and Facebook.

SOURCE TDIndustries