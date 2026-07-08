AGCO Announces Quarterly Dividend

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AGCO Corporation

Jul 08, 2026, 15:00 ET

DULUTH, Ga., July 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) today announced its Board of Directors declared a regular quarterly dividend of $0.30 per common share to be paid on September 15, 2026, to all stockholders of record as of the close of business August 14, 2026.

About AGCO:
AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in agricultural machinery and precision agriculture technologies. Driven by a Farmer-First strategy, AGCO delivers value through its differentiated leading brands, Fendt™, Massey Ferguson™, PTx™ and Valtra™. AGCO's high-performance equipment and smart farming solutions, including brand-agnostic retrofit technologies and autonomous offerings, empower farmers to drive productivity while sustainably feeding the world. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com.

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