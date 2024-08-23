AGCO Hosts AEM's 'Manufacturing Express' with Georgia Governor Brian Kemp

"AGCO is one of Georgia's key corporate citizens, representing the state around the world with some the most impressive and useful equipment in all of agriculture," said Georgia Governor Brian Kemp. "AGCO and its employees put farmers first every day they go to work, and I'm honored to share this day with them!"

AEM's Manufacturing Express bus tour is traveling 10,000 miles across 20 states with 85 stops at equipment manufacturers to showcase the innovative technologies, processes, people and products revolutionizing this industry across America. The non-partisan event in Duluth featured remarks from Kemp and AGCO Chairman, President & CEO Eric Hansotia, as well as local food, music, games and educational opportunities for employees to learn about manufacturing policies and voter registration services offered by the League of Women Voters.

"The 'Manufacturing Express' celebrates our employees and community while highlighting AGCO's contribution to American manufacturing and the U.S. economy," said Hansotia. "Events like this allow us to pause and thank the thousands of AGCO employees here in Georgia, across the U.S. and around the world for their spirit and the dedication they have for serving our farmers. The support of Governor Kemp certainly capped off an amazing event and we were so proud to welcome him to AGCO's home in Duluth!"

About AGCO

AGCO (NYSE: AGCO) is a global leader in the design, manufacture and distribution of agricultural machinery and precision ag technology. AGCO delivers value to farmers and OEM customers through its differentiated brand portfolio including core brands like Fendt®, GSI®, Massey Ferguson®, PTx and Valtra®. AGCO's full line of equipment, smart farming solutions and services helps farmers sustainably feed our world. Founded in 1990 and headquartered in Duluth, Georgia, USA, AGCO had net sales of approximately $14.4 billion in 2023. For more information, visit www.agcocorp.com. For company news, information, and events, please follow us on X: @AGCOCorp. For financial news on X, please follow the hashtag #AGCOIR.

About the Association of Equipment Manufacturers (AEM):

AEM is the North America-based international trade group representing off-road equipment manufacturers and suppliers with more than 1,000 companies and more than 200 product lines in the agriculture and construction-related industry sectors worldwide. The equipment manufacturing industry in the United States supports 2.3 million jobs and contributes roughly $316 billion to the economy every year.

