Agency West Insurance Joins World Insurance Associates

ISELIN, N.J., May 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- World Insurance Associates LLC ("World"), a Top 50 Insurance Brokerage, announced today that it acquired the business of Agency West Insurance ("Agency West") of Olathe, KS on February 1, 2026. Terms of the transaction were not disclosed.

Agency West has been operating in Kansas for many years. They serve the insurance needs of both families and individuals, as well as businesses.

"We are committed to providing clients with the highest quality insurance plans at the best price," says R. David Ward, President, Agency West Insurance. "We value the long-term relationships we have with our clients, and our aim is to offer the best coverages, while reducing their insurance cost and reducing their coverage gaps. It's great to join World Insurance and increase the products and services we offer to our clients."

"I'd like to welcome Agency West to the World family," says Rich Eknoian, Executive Chairman and Founder of World. "Their guiding principles align nicely with the way World does business with our clients, and I have no doubt they wil continue to be successful."

Giordano, Halleran & Ciesla provided legal counsel on the transaction. Polsinelli provided legal counsel to Agency West on the transaction. No other advisors, diligence firms, or legal counsel were disclosed.

About World Insurance Associates LLC

World Insurance Associates (World) is a nationally ranked financial services organization headquartered in Iselin, N.J., that serves its clients from more than 250 offices across the U.S. and U.K. World's comprehensive network of brokers and specialists empower people to make informed decisions to improve their risk management outcomes, modernize their benefits programs, and help achieve their long-term financial goals. Using data-driven analytics, World's advisors innovate new products and solutions tailored to clients' needs across commercial and personal insurance and bonds, employee and executive benefits, wealth management and retirement plan services, private client services, and payroll & HR solutions. For more information, please visit www.worldinsurance.com.

SOURCE WORLD INSURANCE ASSOCIATES LLC