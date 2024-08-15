AgencyZoom delivers expanded capabilities as solution reaches 5,000 agencies

Vertafore's leading sales and marketing automation tool helps agencies of all sizes boost profitability and growth

DENVER, Aug. 15, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Vertafore®, the leader in modern insurance technology, announced new milestones and innovative features in AgencyZoom®, it's best-in-class sales and marketing automation tool for insurance agencies.

Built expressly for insurance and modeled to support their unique needs and workflows, a record number of agencies have chosen AgencyZoom. Today, the solution empowers 35,000 users across 5,000 agencies to drive more sales, increase client retention and make data-backed decisions to fuel agency growth.

AgencyZoom Enterprise

AgencyZoom is used by agencies of all sizes, including multi-location insurance agencies, corporate offices and networks and associations. Vertafore introduced AgencyZoom Enterprise to give leaders tools to easily gather detailed insights across multiple office locations in a simplified dashboard.

AgencyZoom Enterprise offers a unified, intuitive experience with a 360-view to coordinate activities in real time and in-depth reports to make strategic, data-driven decisions. The solution also helps leaders distribute content to improve communication and drive consistency across the business. Plus, standardized workflows and processes make onboarding and training easier and faster.

"AgencyZoom has been a great tool to help our team drive growth over the past two years. Now, with AgencyZoom Enterprise, we're thrilled to have a cohesive marketing and reporting platform to streamline our operations and bring everything into one simplified dashboard," said Hatti Scott, agency development coordinator at Missouri Farm Bureau. "As a company, we'll benefit from instantly receiving real-time results, and we can launch friendly competitions among producers and regions to boost company culture across the entire organization," she said.

Delivering value and functionality

The most recent AgencyZoom release includes SmartSearch: a unified search functionality that allows users to find information from anywhere within AgencyZoom with one click.

Agents can search for information—such as policies, leads, contacts or service requests—and take action on the item directly from the search menu. With streamlined navigation, users can easily retrieve data, save time and increase efficiency on everyday tasks.

"With SmartSearch, we have been able to streamline client communication by quickly viewing existing leads, clients and tasks all in one area within AgencyZoom," said Kenneth Williamson, director of operations at Portal Insurance. "Since implementing this feature, I can't imagine working without it."

"The new functions within AgencyZoom are significantly benefiting agents who depend on this solution every day," said Moe Latif, vice president of product management at Vertafore. "The latest SmartSearch feature makes data instantly searchable by any criteria. This helps agents reduce clicks, maximize productivity and streamline navigation, so they can focus more on client retention and growing their book of business."

AgencyZoom was recognized as a "Best Insurance Solution" by The Stevie® Awards for innovation and for supporting insurance agencies. The solution was also named a 2023 SaaS Awards finalist in the "Best SaaS Product for Sales and Marketing" category presented by The Cloud Awards.

