Agent Pipeline Joins Forces with Integrity Marketing Group in Transformational Partnership

DALLAS, Jan. 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity Marketing Group, LLC ("Integrity"), the nation's largest independent distributor of life and health insurance products, today announced the acquisition of Agent Pipeline, Inc. ("Agent Pipeline"). As part of the transaction, Agent Pipeline's Founder, Larry Kimble, President, Ryan Kimble and Executive Vice President, Laura Kimble will become owners in Integrity. All of Agent Pipeline's employees will also be able to participate in Integrity's Employee Ownership Plan, which was recently announced. Financial terms of the deal were not disclosed.

Founded in 1988, West Virginia-based Agent Pipeline is one of the most successful insurance marketing organizations (IMOs) in the United States, with 118 dedicated employees proudly serving 65,000 independent agents and over one million customers throughout the country. Agent Pipeline distributes a comprehensive mix of life and health insurance products. Agent Pipeline is a recognized market leader in the Medicare Advantage, Medicare Supplement, individual health plans, Prescription Drug Plans, and Final Expense markets. In 2020, Agent Pipeline expects to produce 250,000 new insurance applications amounting to $500 million in new insurance premiums.

"Agent Pipeline's choice to partner with Integrity is a game-changer for us in the way we serve the overall insurance marketplace and produce unrivaled results for our agents, agencies, and insurance carrier partners," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder & CEO of Integrity. "The Kimbles have assembled one of the hardest-working and most talented teams in the industry. They have led our industry for decades through outstanding service, product development, and agent support. We are humbled and honored to have the entire Agent Pipeline team join the Integrity Family."

"Partnering with Integrity Marketing Group was the best choice for the future of Agent Pipeline," said Ryan Kimble. "We have experienced remarkable growth and have been offered several paths to reach the next level, but nothing comes close to what Integrity brings to the table for our family, our employees and the agents and agencies we serve. Now that we can tap into Integrity's resources, there is no limit to the growth we can achieve."

"We've always been a family-owned business and have had the goal of bringing ownership to our employees for a long time," said Laura Kimble. "Partnering with Integrity makes this dream a reality. Now our employees are not only owners in Agent Pipeline, but owners in Integrity, a larger and more diversified company."

"Now is the perfect time to partner with Integrity with all the exciting initiatives they are developing. We can't wait to continue working with our team and new partners to grow our Integrity investment alongside our fellow employees who were able to become Integrity shareholders as well," added Founder Larry Kimble.

Watch the following video to learn more on Agent Pipeline's decision to join Integrity: www.integritymarketing.com/agentpipeline

2019 marked a year of record growth for Integrity. The company completed a total of 24 acquisitions while experiencing double-digit organic growth across their diverse platform of life and health insurance agencies. In 2020, Integrity expects to produce more than $2.5 billion in insurance premiu­ms and will serve more than five million customers. The company further energized its growth with the completion of a new Integrity Employee Ownership Plan that provides meaningful ownership to all qualifying Integrity employees and paid out almost $50 million in proceeds to employees in 2019.

"Welcoming Agent Pipeline to our family is a watershed moment for Integrity," said Steve Young, Integrity's Chairman of the Board. "Our business model is attracting industry leaders and providing us with the platform to enact lasting, positive change in the senior insurance market."

About Integrity Marketing Group

Integrity Marketing Group, headquartered in Dallas, Texas, is the leading independent distributor of life and health insurance products in the United States. Integrity develops exclusive products with insurance carrier partners and markets these products through its distribution network that includes other large insurance agencies throughout the country. Integrity's 750 employees work with over 235,000 independent agents who service over 5 million clients. In 2020, Integrity expects to help insurance carriers place $2.5 billion in new premiums. For more information, visit www.integritymarketing.com.



