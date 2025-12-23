"Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive Embraces the Spirit of Giving with Donation of 40,000 Toys to Pediatric Hospitals Raising Total Donated to 120,000 Toys Over Five Years

"Through the generous support of our employees, partners, and local community members, we are thrilled to deliver a record number of toys to children's hospitals nationwide, making it possible to spread joy throughout the year," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Our annual 'Integrity Gives Back' Toy Drive has become one of our most cherished ways to celebrate the season. It is truly humbling to see our team come together to support such a meaningful initiative. As a parent who has experienced firsthand the challenges and uncertainty a care journey can bring, I know how even seemingly small gifts of toys, books or games can allow kids precious moments of normalcy and fun. I'm grateful for the generosity of the Integrity family and the way our core values lead their actions in serving the children in our communities. This Toy Drive is an example of the ripple effect that small, intentional acts of service can have on others — each toy donated represents a child whose life will be impacted for good."

"We are humbled and grateful to announce that our Integrity family has surpassed our donation goal for the fifth year in a row, allowing us to serve more children in communities across the nation," said Mary Elyse Farah, President of the Integrity Foundation®. "Our gratitude extends to the support shown by Integrity and the Adams family, who have generously matched all gifts received throughout the drive. Each donated item will support the mission of highly impactful organizations and bring families together in meaningful moments of happiness."

To commemorate the fifth year of this initiative, Integrity employees set an impressive goal of collecting 30,000 toys — with Integrity committing to a 2:1 match for every donated item. This year's drive exceeded that goal substantially, with more than 40,000 items donated, resulting in a collective total of more than 120,000 toys gifted to children since 2021. The toys, games and supplies will support families served by pediatric organizations across the nation, such as Children's Health, Children's Miracle Network, Ronald McDonald House Charities, Toys for Tots and many others. An unexpected gift of a toy has been shown to make a marked difference in a patient's experience by brightening spirits during medical procedures or alleviating emotions throughout hospital treatments — stuffed animals are even used to demonstrate and teach children what to expect during procedures they are about to experience. These gifts can also serve important purposes such as highlighting milestones, celebrating birthdays, connecting with siblings and bringing families together.

Each year, the "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive has expanded in scope as participants embrace the Integrity spirit of giving. Integrity's first toy drive was motivated by the personal experience of Co-Founder and CEO Bryan W. Adams, whose son received treatment at Children's Health. The gift of a Nerf gun to his then 9-year-old son stood out as a notable highlight during the family's medical care, inspiring the son to suggest collecting toys to help other children have that gift of joy. They set what they believed was an ambitious goal of collecting 500 toys. However, the Integrity family stepped up with a donation of 3,000 toys in that first year. Overwhelmingly positive feedback and inspiring support from participants led to the creation of an annual event that includes opportunities for community involvement.

"Through its charitable outreach, Integrity has once again filled our toy closets," said Paulette Mulry, Vice President of Development at Children's Medical Center Foundation. "We are deeply touched by Integrity's commitment to bringing joy to families while supporting our mission to make life better for children. We are grateful to organizations like Integrity, whose dedication helps provide comfort and hope to patients when they need it most."

For more information about the "Integrity Gives Back" Toy Drive and the efforts of the Integrity Foundation, please visit www.IntegrityGivesBack.com.

About Integrity

