DALLAS, Dec. 16, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Integrity, LLC ("Integrity"), a leading distributor of life and health insurance, and provider of wealth management and retirement planning solutions, today announced the launch of Exclusive Integrity Benefits, which offers thousands of specialized benefits to help agents and advisors amplify business growth. Premium offers include savings on travel, hotels, car rentals, event tickets, home and office supplies, technology, apparel brands and many more. In addition, the program offers agents access to exclusive savings on Errors & Omissions (E&O) insurance, as well as a personalized business website, a MyIntegrity.com email address and business phone number. It also includes exclusive discounts on sales leads that help agents quickly connect with consumers who need timely assistance with their coverage. All these transformative benefits are available only to Integrity agents and can be accessed through IntegrityCONNECT® — an all-in-one technology platform and growth engine designed to help agents and advisors supercharge their business.

Integrity Transforms the Industry Again by Announcing Exclusive Integrity Benefits for All Agents and Advisors

"The Exclusive Integrity Benefits are a game changer," said Bryan W. Adams, Co-Founder and CEO of Integrity. "Leveraging Integrity's size and scale, we've secured thousands of high-value benefits and savings designed to help agents grow and protect their business, and get more out of life. By putting people first, Integrity has become an indispensable partner to our agents and advisors. We want to provide support that empowers them to help more Americans than ever plan for the good days ahead — and we're just getting started in the exclusive benefits we will offer through IntegrityCONNECT."

Using Integrity's one-of-a-kind IntegrityCONNECT technology platform opens access to preferred pricing on a wide range of brands agents know and trust, through the Exclusive Integrity Benefits. These meaningful benefits and savings include thousands of benefits from local and national providers, with additional offers forthcoming. All offerings are accessible at no cost to agents through the IntegrityCONNECT technology platform, MyBenefits section. Participating retailers and suppliers include Delta, American Airlines, Wyndham, Disney, Universal, Enterprise, Verizon, AT&T, OfficeMax, Staples, Apple, Microsoft, Nike, Under Armour and thousands more. To help protect their business, participating agents can access vital E&O insurance coverage at up to 50% off the standard industry price. Agents can also tap into an entire suite of resources designed to help them grow and optimize their business. These include their own personalized business website, a MyIntegrity.com email address, a unique business phone number and exclusive savings on sales leads available in real-time through the IntegrityCONNECT platform.

"At Integrity, we know how hard our agents and advisors work to serve their clients, and we're relentlessly innovating to empower their forward momentum," said Tom Dempsey, Chief Distribution Officer of Integrity. "The Exclusive Integrity Benefits apply our size and market strength to secure valuable cost savings for our agents and advisors not found anywhere else. All these offerings are part of the IntegrityCONNECT experience, which helps agents streamline operations, enhance productivity and unlock greater potential to serve. For our valued agents and advisors, it's one of the many advantages that come from being part of the Integrity family. We're excited to continue expanding the Exclusive Integrity Benefits and we look forward to it helping more agents and advisors make the most of what life brings."

IntegrityCONNECT seamlessly connects all stakeholders — agents and advisors, agencies, carriers and clients — to help agents deliver holistic protection and planning solutions to those who need them most. It includes powerful capabilities to help agents and advisors manage and simplify their daily workflows, such as Ask Integrity® — the industry's first-of-its-kind, AI-powered and voice-activated solution that helps agents and advisors more proactively serve clients and deepen relationships.

"Every day, more agents and advisors are catching the vision of how IntegrityCONNECT can help them transform their business and more effectively reach and serve consumers," added Adams. "The Exclusive Integrity Benefits expand this highly innovative technology to extend cost efficiencies to our hard-working agents and advisors. Integrity has long recognized the irreplaceable role of agents and advisors in providing crucial assistance and guidance that helps American families protect what matters most. Now, we couldn't be more thrilled and honored to offer them access to the amazing benefits, savings and business resources they so richly deserve."

For information on how to access Integrity's Exclusive Integrity Benefits, visit www.integrity.com/IntegrityCONNECT.

