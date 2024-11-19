AGENTIO RAISES $12M SERIES A LED BY BENCHMARK TO FURTHER TRANSFORM CREATOR-LED ADVERTISING WITH AI TECHNOLOGY

Agentio Clients Such as DoorDash, Mint Mobile, Bombas, Notion, MasterClass & Mejuri Have Unlocked A Newly Scalable Performance Marketing Channel Through the Platform's Automated Brand-Creator Partnerships, Making Creator-Led Ad Buys as Simple as Buying Google or Meta Ads

NEW YORK, Nov. 19, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agentio, the first ad platform that scales, measures, and streamlines creator content advertising, has raised a $12M Series A led by Benchmark (investments include Cerebras, HeyGen, 11x, Fireworks AI, eBay, Instagram, Uber and Twitter), in addition to investments from existing investors Craft Ventures and AlleyCorp, as well as industry-leading marketing executives and creators. Agentio's ad platform uses proprietary AI technology to seamlessly connect brands with leading creators, enabling scalable, efficient ad buys on YouTube. This empowers innovative brands like DoorDash, Bombas, Mint Mobile, MasterClass, Mejuri, Notion, HelloFresh, and others to buy creator ad read integrations from YouTube's leading creators, like Nick DiGiovanni, Matty Matheson, Rhett & Link, and Chad Chad. With this funding, which brings the total capital raised to $16M, Agentio––already profitable––will expand its brand and creator network, scale its platform capabilities, and introduce integrations with additional social channels, beginning in 2025.

Agentio's pioneering ad platform makes purchasing advertising integrations within creator content as simple as buying ads on Meta or Google, with end-to-end automation powered by its proprietary AI-powered matching, auto-bidding, and brand safety technology. Agentio's customers are seeing 4-15x better performance and return on ad spend (ROAS) through YouTube creator integrations compared to other social video channels. With Agentio's capabilities, brands automate tedious workflows, transforming processes that once took weeks or months into minutes and effectively scaling paid media budgets. This innovation eliminates the manual processes and negotiations traditionally required to bring brand and creator partnerships to life, making it possible for marketers to focus on strategy and optimization.

"We believe that the future of advertising is creator-led – creators authentically telling a brand's story to their highly engaged audiences," said Arthur Leopold, co-founder and CEO of Agentio. "On Agentio, brands can buy the most performant and efficient content – creator integrations – as easily as they buy Meta or Google ads. That's the future of marketing. It's not more banner, display, or skippable video ads. Until Agentio, this future hasn't been possible. We're excited to shift paid media budgets to creators for the first time - unlocking exponentially larger budgets than creators have historically tapped into."

For brands, Agentio offers a direct line to a network of top creators, empowering marketers to purchase ads that blend organically within creator content. The platform's next-generation analytics allow advertisers to measure performance in real-time, optimizing campaign strategies to maximize results. For creators, Agentio opens a new era of monetization, providing them with an intuitive platform to manage ad slots and consolidate brand demand. Agentio creators and brands are closing mutually beneficial six-figure deals with a single click.

"We've only seen the tip of the iceberg in terms of the potential that Agentio can and will have on the advertising industry," said Jonathan Meyers, co-founder and CTO of Agentio. "Brands are working 10x as fast and seeing as much as 15x better return on ad spend by using Agentio. Offering more ad units on other social platforms will exponentially increase not just the creators we're able to work with but the brands, and agencies, that can drive value using our platform."

"Agentio's ad platform has unlocked a massive market thanks to its use of AI, creating a huge opportunity by increasing efficiency in a category overlooked by incumbents," added Sarah Tavel, General Partner at Benchmark and Agentio Board Member. "Marketplace businesses can be tough to get right, but Arthur's deep knowledge of the creator economy, and Jonathan's experience building predictive advertising technology, have enabled them to solve the biggest pain points, and we're already seeing the flywheel effect take off."

Agentio is poised to become the go-to platform for brands investing in creator content, driving the future of marketing. The Series A funding will enhance the platform's capabilities and expand offerings beyond YouTube to other major channels. Backed by an impressive roster of investors—including Benchmark, Craft, and AlleyCorp, along with several advertising and marketing technology veterans—Agentio is transforming how brands connect with audiences through creator content. Its brand users can see over 1 Billion YouTube ad views per month at any given time.

About Agentio

Agentio is the first-of-its-kind ad platform for sponsored creator content, making the purchase of creator content as easy for brands as buying Meta and Google ads. Through its programmatic ad platform, Agentio is enabling a new level of scale, measurement, and efficiency while giving brands the ability to share their message through the most authentic and trusted voices. For more information, visit https://www.agentio.com/.

