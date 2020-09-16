AgentSync Named One of 20 'Rising Stars' as Part of Forbes' 2020 Cloud 100 List

DENVER, Sept. 16, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- AgentSync was named one of the 20 Rising Stars as part of the Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 list, the definitive list of the top 100 private cloud companies in the world, published by Forbes in partnership with Bessemer Venture Partners and Salesforce Ventures. The 20 Rising Stars represent young, high-growth and category-leading cloud companies who are poised to join the Cloud 100 ranks.

"We're honored to be included in this year's list," said Niji Sabharwal, CEO of AgentSync. "Our phenomenal growth and the interest that carriers, agencies, and MGAs have shown in our solution are a perfect illustration of how modern technology can solve some of the most pressing problems in scaling insurance distribution channels."

"The Rising Stars of today are the Cloud 100 companies of tomorrow," said Byron Deeter, a top cloud investor, and partner at Bessemer Venture Partners. "Many of our past Rising Stars have gone on to become members of the exclusive Cloud 100, and we're certain many of this year's honorees will follow suit. As an early partner to many exceptional founders over the years, we are thrilled to celebrate the bright futures of our 2020 Rising Stars."

"Tech companies have been leaders in innovating the way we live and work for decades, and the world needs that kind of innovative, solutions-oriented mindset now more than ever. The 20 Rising Stars list includes innovative cloud leaders that are creating next-generation enterprise technology," said Matt Garratt, Managing Partner, Salesforce Ventures. "We are optimistic about these entrepreneurs in making future Cloud 100 lists, and look forward to how they will change industries around the world."

"For five years now, we have ranked the best and brightest emerging companies in the cloud sector," said Alex Konrad, Forbes editor of The Cloud 100. "With so many businesses growing fast in the cloud, from data infrastructure to marketing, it's harder than ever to make the Cloud 100 list – but with more elite company if you do. Congratulations to each of the 2020 Cloud 100 honorees and the 20 Rising Stars honorees poised to join their ranks!"

The Forbes 2020 Cloud 100 and 20 Rising Stars lists are published online at www.forbes.com/cloud100 and will appear in the September issue of Forbes magazine.

About AgentSync

AgentSync provides technology solutions for insurance carriers, agencies, and MGAs to automate broker contracting, licensing and compliance. Easily set up self-serve or bulk broker onboarding, with real-time integration to the National Insurance Producer Registry (the regulatory source of truth) for license verification and processing. Learn more at agentsync.io .

