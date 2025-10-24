AgiBot Introduces LinkCraft, A Zero-Code Creation Platform Turning Human Motion Videos into Precise Robot Performances

Empowering Everyone to Create Personalized Humanoid Robot Shows with Ease

SHANGHAI, Oct. 24, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- AgiBot, a global leader in humanoid robotics, today unveiled LinkCraft, the world's first zero-code, barrier-free robot content creation platform. By seamlessly combining AI motion capture, cloud-based imitation learning, and multimodal orchestration, LinkCraft empowers anyone to create sophisticated humanoid robot content.

"No programming skills or specialized equipment are needed," said Zhihui Peng, Co-Founder, President, and CTO of AgiBot. "Simply upload a video of human movements, and LinkCraft handles the rest, transforming real-world actions into precise robot motion effortlessly. With this platform, we're bringing professional-grade capabilities to everyday users."

Motion Imitation For Zero-Barrier Robot Action Creation

For years, developing actions for humanoid robots has been a complex, high-barrier process, requiring specialized motion capture equipment, algorithmic modeling, reinforcement learning, and extensive engineering fine-tuning. As a result, most end-users without programming or robotics expertise have been unable to participate in content creation.

LinkCraft breaks down these barriers. Using AI-based motion capture, intelligent retargeting algorithms, and a cloud-powered imitation learning framework, the platform automatically converts human movements into robot control strategies. Whether it's dance, martial arts, or everyday gestures, users can simply record a video on their phone and upload it, and the robot will accurately replicate the performance.

Looking ahead, LinkCraft's motion imitation capability will go even further, supporting fine motor control down to individual fingers and offering highly detailed robot performance.

Voice Performance with Customizable Tone, Emotion and Expression

Beyond translating human movement into robot actions, LinkCraft also offers a Voice Performance feature. Users can interact with it in three ways: uploading audio, recording online, or using voice synthesis.

Once text or audio is provided, the system intelligently analyzes the content and leverages multimodal large models to generate synchronized robot movements and facial expressions, resulting in natural, human-like performance.

The voice synthesis component lets users customize tone, emotion, and voice type, including male, female, or entirely custom voices. Users can choose expressive, natural-sounding voices that match the scene, enhancing the robot's overall delivery and creating a more immersive and emotionally engaging performance.

Timeline Orchestration For Frame-Precise Robot Control

In commercial performances, retail guidance, and business reception scenarios, emotional impact and immersion are key. These settings often require seamless, long-sequence demonstrations that combine multiple actions into cohesive performances, a concept known as "robot storytelling."

To make this possible, LinkCraft offers tools for action mixing, combination, and storyline orchestration. Users can act as "directors", editing robot movements, sounds, and expressions like video clips to design narrative-driven sequences. The platform allows precise control over timing and transitions, enabling smooth, continuous performances, essentially bringing video editing-style control to humanoid robot performances.

Group Editing and Multi-Robot Control for Seamless Collaboration

Commercial performances often require multiple robots working together. Beyond traditional batch synchronization, LinkCraft's Device Linkage and Group Control feature lets users deploy diverse actions across multiple robots with a single click, enabling coordinated performances where each unit can have distinct movements, voices, and expressions.

In addition to using video and audio for action creation, LinkCraft enhances efficiency with an official material library containing over 180 standardized action sets across 11 scenarios and 140 expression templates. Users can easily combine these materials or share their own creations generated via motion imitation or voice performance, making them instantly accessible to others on the platform.

Deployment and Availability

LinkCraft is currently compatible with the AgiBot X2 robot and will be extended to other models, including the AgiBot A2, in the near future.

The AgiBot X2 robot is currently in mass production and delivery, with shipments expected to reach thousands in 2025.

With the support of the LinkCraft platform, the AgiBot X2 has already been deployed efficiently across entertainment performances, retail receptions, research projects, and educational programs, helping humanoid robots transition from "technology showcases" to real-world applications at scale.

The public beta of AgiBot's LinkCraft platform goes live today! Explore the details at linkcraft.agibot.com

For more information, please visit AgiBot online at www.agibot.com

About AgiBot

AgiBot is dedicated to driving innovation through the integration of AI and robotics, creating world-leading general-purpose embodied robot products and an application ecosystem. Built on the foundation of robot ontology and powered by the fusion of interaction, manipulation, and locomotion intelligence "1 Ontology + 3 Intelligence", AgiBot is the only robotics company in the industry to deliver a complete product portfolio and deploy across all major application scenarios.

