AGILE 2026 Brings Together National Care at Home Leaders for Industry Convention in Dallas

Industry executives from across the country to convene May 4–6 for leadership discussion and peer exchange

DALLAS, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- As care at home continues to evolve within an increasingly complex healthcare and business environment, Axxess will convene national leaders in Dallas for the 2026 Axxess Growth, Innovation and Leadership Experience (AGILE), taking place May 4–6 at the Fairmont Hotel.

The conference is designed to support leadership effectiveness and decision‑making as artificial intelligence becomes more embedded in care at home operations and oversight requirements continue to rise. Through facilitated sessions and peer discussion, participants examine how leaders can evaluate AI tools, strengthen governance, and apply safeguards that reduce misuse and fraud risk while supporting responsible growth and organizational resilience.

"Dallas sits at the intersection of healthcare delivery, business leadership and technology growth," said John Olajide, Founder and Chief Executive Officer of Axxess. "AGILE provides a consistent forum for leaders across care at home to come together, share perspective and strengthen how they guide their organizations through increasing complexity. That ongoing dialogue helps leaders make sound decisions with greater confidence in a rapidly changing environment."

AGILE's ongoing presence in Dallas reflects the city's role as a national hub for healthcare and business leadership. The region's concentration of healthcare organizations, technology companies, and executive talent creates an ideal environment for an industry convention that brings together leaders from across home health, hospice and home care for focused discussion and peer exchange.

AGILE 2026 is open to professionals across home health, hospice and home care. Additional details and registration information are available at www.axxess.com/agile.

About Axxess

Axxess is the leading global technology platform transforming how care is delivered in the home. Trusted by more than 9,000 organizations worldwide, its robust ecosystem empowers healthcare professionals to deliver exceptional care to more than 7 million patients. As a true partner committed to its clients' success, Axxess listens, adapts and innovates alongside them to meet today's challenges and prepare them for tomorrow's opportunities. Recognized nationally as a "Best Place to Work," Axxess fosters a collaborative culture that fuels innovation and excellence.

Contact: [email protected]

SOURCE Axxess