Agile Consulting Group Joins Metals Innovation Initiative (Mi2) as a Value Provider

ATLANTA, Jan. 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Consulting Group, sales tax exemption and compliance experts, recently joined the Metals Innovation Initiative (Mi2) as a value provider, further strengthening its commitment to supporting manufacturers across Kentucky.

Kentucky has more than 250 metals facilities and a $34 billion metals footprint, according to the Mi2 website, making it a uniquely positioned state to lead in metals manufacturing. As a Mi2 Value Provider, Agile Consulting Group will support member organizations by helping manufacturers identify sales and use tax exemptions, recover overpaid taxes, and improve compliance practices so more capital can be reinvested into operations, workforce development, and innovation.

Mi2 plays a key role in advancing Kentucky's metals industry, strengthening the talent pipeline, addressing sustainability challenges, elevating industry visibility, securing research and development funding, and accelerating clean energy innovation.

"This partnership is a great opportunity for us to build off of previous momentum in Kentucky," said Aaron Giles, Founder and Managing Principal of Agile Consulting Group. "Kentucky has unique machinery and equipment exemptions that many manufacturers are unaware of. Joining Mi2 allows us to extend our impact by working more closely with manufacturers that are focused on efficiency and long-term growth."

In early 2025, Agile Consulting Group secured a private-letter ruling from the Kentucky Department of Revenue (KY-TAM-25-01) clarifying how manufacturers can recover sales and use tax paid in error on forklifts and other material handling equipment. This guidance allows eligible manufacturers to recover up to 48 months of overpaid tax, stop future over-taxation by vendors, and identify additional refund opportunities across utilities, repair labor, safety supplies, packaging, hand tools, and more.

"Having tax experts as a partner brings added value to our industry," said a Mi2 spokesperson. "Agile's ability to identify overpaid taxes, correct tax errors, and secure accurate refunds helps manufacturers put money back into their business and make more informed financial decisions so they can focus on innovation."

About Agile Consulting Group

Agile empowers businesses to confidently manage their tax obligations with a strategic approach to sales and use tax. Our team of expert consultants work to align accounting systems with the latest tax laws and regulations, ensuring your business stays ahead of the curve. By identifying and implementing key system optimizations, we enable organizations to unlock every valuable tax exemption for which they qualify. This proactive methodology not only maximizes financial benefits but also helps you achieve and maintain seamless compliance with all sales and use tax regulations for peace of mind. Stay agile. To learn more, visit www.salesandusetax.com.

About Metals Innovation Initiative (Mi2)

The Metals Innovation Initiative is a Kentucky-based nonprofit that provides collaborative, industry-led executive leadership to attract and promote advanced research, sustainability, commercialization, and talent development in Kentucky's metals industry. MI2 aims for Kentucky to be recognized as the preeminent destination for metals innovation. For more information, visit www.mi2ky.org.

