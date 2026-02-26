Agile Consulting Group Secures U.S. Patent for Innovative Real-Time Nexus Study Interface

ATLANTA, Feb. 26, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Consulting Group , sales tax exemption and compliance experts, today announced that the United States Patent and Trademark Office has granted the company a U.S. Design Patent for its display screen and graphical user interface, used in the company's Real-Time Nexus Study Program.

The patent covers the visual layout of Agile Consulting Group's instant sales tax nexus study upload page, which can be accessed on the website by businesses looking to evaluate sales revenues and transaction counts.

"Securing this patent is an important milestone in our ongoing effort to make sales tax compliance more intuitive and less intimidating for businesses," said Aaron Giles, CEO and Managing Principal at Agile Consulting Group. "Sales tax nexus by state can be confusing for taxpayers because the sales tax nexus requirements by state vary. By creating this simplified interface, businesses can get further clarity into tax obligations."

This patented, real-time nexus study provides instant results unique to each business within a matter of minutes. Simply upload sales data in an Excel template, including invoice date, invoice number, invoice amount, and the state the sale was sourced or shipped to. It then produces results with a color-coded visual map and state-specific research regarding the sales and use tax exemptions available in each state.

The design patent reinforces Agile Consulting Group's commitment to combining deep tax expertise with practical, accessible solutions that make compliance processes more transparent and actionable. With a patent term of 15 years from the grant date, the company's distinctive Real-Time Nexus Study interface will remain a protected element of its digital experience for years to come.

About Agile Consulting Group

Agile empowers businesses to confidently manage their tax obligations with a strategic approach to sales and use tax. Our team of expert consultants work to align accounting systems with the latest tax laws and regulations, ensuring your business stays ahead of the curve. By identifying and implementing key system optimizations, we enable organizations to unlock every valuable tax exemption for which they qualify. This proactive methodology not only maximizes financial benefits but also helps you achieve and maintain seamless compliance with all sales and use tax regulations for peace of mind. Stay agile. To learn more, visit www.salesandusetax.com

