Agile Defense Announces Alliant 3 Contract Award

MCLEAN, Va., Feb. 23, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an innovative, AI-enabled provider of Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, AI and Data Analytics solutions, today announced their selection for a phase one contract award under the Alliant 3 Governmentwide Acquisition Contract (GWAC).

"This selection is a testament to the best-in-class work that our team has performed under Alliant 2," said Mike Pansky, Chief Transformation Officer at Agile Defense. "Our operational experience, technical insight, and customer-focused approach ensure that we can deliver capabilities that perform when it matters most."

Under the Alliant II GWAC, Agile Defense has secured awards spanning enterprise network architecture and engineering, global application and all-domain network initiatives, and site reliability engineering. Across each task order, the focus remains consistent: operationalizing secure, resilient, and scalable capabilities in real-world environments.

"At Agile Defense, we look forward to continuing to evolving Customer delivery through the innovative application of leading-edge AI solutions to enhance mission performance." said Rick Wagner, Agile Defense CEO.

Agile Defense partners with premier technology providers to strengthen delivery across cybersecurity, network operations, systems development, integration, and program management.

At Agile Defense, contract value reflects trust—but mission impact defines success.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 1,600 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative, multidisciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

