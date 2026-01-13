Agile Defense Welcomes Joe Taylor as Vice President, Customer Account Executive: CCMDs and 4th Estate

MCLEAN, Va., Jan. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an innovative provider of Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, and Data Analytics solutions, is pleased to welcome Joe Taylor as Vice President, Customer Account Executive: CCMDs and 4th Estate. In this role, Joe will lead executive customer relationships, drive account growth and renewals, and ensures the organization delivers sustained customer value.

Joe joins the team with more than three decades of experience supporting Department of Defense missions across acquisition, enterprise IT, and business development. A retired U.S. Army officer and former senior government civilian, Joe spent 24 years in DoD acquisition roles, including 18 years at U.S. Central Command managing large-scale C4 and IT programs and overseeing more than 90 contract actions annually. He later transitioned to support the capture and execution of multi-billion-dollar Air Force and Combatant Command programs, bringing deep government insight and mission focus to industry teams.

"His deep understanding of acquisition and enterprise IT will be instrumental as he leads strategic customer accounts and helps Agile Defense grow and strengthen long-term partnerships," said Mike Pansky, Chief Transformation Officer.

Joe's arrival marks another step in Agile Defense's commitment to delivering mission-focused, customer-centered solutions.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

