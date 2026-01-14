Agile Lion JV Awarded Contract to Bring Project Management Support to National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration

SIERRA VISTA, Ariz., Jan. 14, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Lion JV, an SBA-approved Mentor-Protégé Joint Venture comprised of Nemean Solutions and Agile Defense, is proud to announce its contract award to provide vital Program Management Office (PMO) support services to the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration's (NOAA) National Weather Service (NWS).

"This award underscores Agile Lion's proven ability to execute with precision, accountability, and operational rigor in support of complex federal missions," said Andrea Shields, VP of Operations, Deputy General Manager (GM) – Citizen Service. "We are honored to support NOAA and the National Weather Service as they advance a mission essential to public safety, national preparedness, and economic resilience."

The collaboration between Nemean Solutions and Agile Defense enables Agile Lion to deliver outstanding professional and technical services vital to the NWS Program Management Office. Through this joint effort, we enhance the delivery of critical weather, water, and climate forecasts and warnings, playing a key role in safeguarding lives, protecting property, and strengthening the national economy. With a total potential value of approximately $3.1 million over one base year and one option year, this contract demonstrates our dedication to excellence and highlights the significance of dependable meteorological services for the nation.

"Agile Lion JV was purpose-built to deliver accountable execution for complex, high-impact government missions. Supporting the National Weather Service reinforces our commitment to process integrity, transparency, and results where mission performance matters most," said Craig Mount, President and Co-Owner, Nemean Solutions.

Agile Lion remains committed to advancing federal missions through accountable execution, programmatic discipline, and enduring partnership.

About Agile Lion:

Agile Lion represents the cutting edge of innovation and expertise, providing multidisciplinary solutions to both defense and civilian organizations to bridge gaps and deliver innovative services, including within the professional support, IT, and cybersecurity support spaces. Agile Lion is eligible for up to $150 million dollars per contract as a direct/sole source award. For more information about Agile Lion JV please visit: https://www.nemeansolutions.com/agilelion.

About Nemean:

Founded in 2017, Nemean is veteran-operated and centric company providing advanced Military Intelligence, Operational Security, Facility Support, Special Operations Forces Exercise and Training, Information Technology Services, Facility Management and Logistics, Capability Development, Cybersecurity, and niche Program Support and Professional Services to Federal Agencies supporting the US Government Defense, Intelligence and Aerospace sectors. The company supports the US Marine Corps, US Army, US Navy, US Air Force, US Special Operations Command, Department of Treasury, and Department of Homeland Security, Custom and Border Protection with efforts in twenty states. Nemean is a GSA 8(a) STARS III, GSA OASIS+, GSA MAS and Seaport-NXG Prime Contractor. For more information about Nemean please visit: https://www.nemeansolutions.com.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, cyber, data analytics and AI solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense