Agile Defense Announces Bill Luebke as Chief Financial Officer

RESTON, Va., March 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions to national security and federal civilian customers, appointed Bill Luebke as its Chief Financial Officer (CFO). In this role, Luebke will oversee all aspects of financial management and strategy, playing a key role in driving the company's continued success and growth.

Prior to joining Agile Defense, Luebke served as the Principal Accounting Officer, Senior Vice President, and Controller at Perspecta (now part of Peraton) where he oversaw the control, analysis, and interpretation of financial records. Luebke previously held senior level positions overseeing financial teams at CSRA Inc. (now GDIT), and CSC.

"Today marks a pivotal moment in our company's journey as we welcome Bill Luebke as our new Chief Financial Officer. With Bill's proven track record and visionary leadership, we are poised to elevate our financial strategies and drive sustainable growth," said Agile Defense CEO Rick Wagner.

Current CFO Daniel Yuly will transition into a new role where he will focus on optimizing the financial performance of Agile Defense's programs and efficient delivery to customers. To learn more about Agile Defense's services and solutions, visit www.Agile-Defense.com.

About Agile Defense:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Testing and Evaluation, and AI / Automation. With over 1,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

