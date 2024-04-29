Introducing the New Agile Defense

RESTON, Va., April 29, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense is thrilled to announce its new brand, a modern look for the established Agile name, reflecting the company's rich heritage and bright future, delivering advanced capabilities and solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital.

The new brand reflects Agile Defense's philosophy and guiding principles built on flexibility and propelled by an adaptive mindset. It represents the organization's commitment to going beyond the expected, pushing boundaries, and never settling—where breakthroughs are a direct result of the collective energy invested in shaping what comes next.

"As we unveil the new Agile Defense, we are not just rebranding, we are advancing the future of government missions. This step represents a pivotal moment in our journey, where innovation, agility, and unwavering commitment, converge to deliver stronger, more resilient solutions in the digital landscape," said Rick Wagner, CEO, Agile Defense

The new branding also includes the tagline "Always Evolving" which represents Agile Defense's commitment to continuous growth, adaptation, and innovation in dynamic national security and civilian realms. It signals forward-thinking, ingenuity, and responsiveness, in anticipating and embracing emerging challenges and opportunities.

To experience the new Agile Defense brand, please visit AgileDefense.com.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 1,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia , and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

