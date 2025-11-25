Agile Defense Completes Integration of IntelliBridge, Marking a New Phase of Growth, Innovation, and Mission Impact

MCLEAN, Va., Nov. 25, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense today announced the full integration of IntelliBridge, completing a strategic transformation that positions the company to deliver mission-critical digital, data, cyber, and AI solutions at greater speed and scale across the federal landscape. The integration brings together delivery, operations, growth, finance, and leadership functions under one cohesive enterprise built to meet the dynamic demands of national security and civilian missions.

The unified organization is already delivering strong results. Since the acquisition, Agile Defense has secured multiple wins across defense, homeland security, intelligence, and civilian agencies, a clear validation that the company's model and mission-first approach are resonating with customers seeking modern, AI-enabled capabilities.

"Completing this integration represents a defining moment for Agile Defense," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense. "Customers are affirming the value of an organization purpose-built to fuse mission understanding, modern engineering, and full-stack AI services. We set out to build a company that evolves quickly and delivers at the speed of mission—and the market is showing us that this model works."

By combining the strengths of both companies, Agile Defense now offers an expanded portfolio of capabilities across digital transformation, advanced data and AI engineering, cybersecurity, and intelligence solutions. This integration enhances the company's ability to support complex missions from the tactical edge to the enterprise.

"The strength of our unified organization is showing up every day in delivery outcomes and operational performance," said Khalid Hassouneh, President of Agile Defense. "Our teams are bringing new capabilities directly into existing missions, modernizing how our customers operate, and driving impact from within. This is the power of a unified enterprise that knows the mission and the technology, shows up for it, and delivers."

Agile Labs, the company's innovation and solution engineering hub, has further accelerated the organization's technical offerings, producing mission-ready products, scalable AI and data solutions, and rapid prototypes designed for operational environments. Agile Defense is now broadening access to our innovation portfolio through Tradewinds Solutions Marketplace, which is CDAO's (Chief Digital and AI Office) Acquisition Ecosystem Marketplace, built to disrupt traditional acquisition and procurement processes and enable the delivery of emerging technology solutions across the Department of War (DoW).

"There is real momentum behind the technologies and solutions our teams are delivering," said Mike Pansky, Chief Transformation Officer. "From Workforce, our agentic AI platform, to our mission-ready virtual SOC capability, Agile Labs is producing solutions that transform how our customers operate and improving mission outcomes while reducing time and cost. That's the standard we hold ourselves to: innovation that makes a measurable difference in the field."

Agile Defense's momentum is reinforced by several key achievements across 2025, including a new award from the DoW Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) to provide AI engineering support to the Combatant Commands and Joint Staff, its first SBIR Phase III award supporting the U.S. Department of State's Office of Open Source Intelligence (OSN), and a sole-source award continue supporting mission-critical work at U.S. Marine Forces Reserve (MARFORRES). These milestones underscore the company's ability to convert proven innovation into operational outcomes across national security missions.

With integration complete, Agile Defense is positioned to capture expanding demand for AI-enabled modernization across the federal government. Continued growth, industry recognition, and new customer engagements highlight the company's readiness for its next phase.

"The federal landscape is changing rapidly, and Agile Defense is moving out in front," added Wagner. "We are built for the challenges ahead—and we are ready to help our customers stay ahead as missions, threats, and technologies continue to evolve."

About Agile Defense: Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With nearly 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, cyber, data analytics and AI solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense