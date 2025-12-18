Bastion Analytics JV Awarded to Deliver Program Management Services for FBI

MCLEAN, Va., Dec. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Bastion Analytics JV, an SBA approved Joint Venture between Leyden Solutions and Agile Defense, is proud to announce its inaugural award in providing program management services to the Federal Bureau of Investigation (FBI).

While this contract was initially awarded to IntelliBridge, a company that Agile Defense acquired in January 2025, IntelliBridge continues to operate as its own business entity under Agile Defense; all core business identifiers remain unchanged.

Valued at $7.3 million over a five-year performance period, the Next Generation Wireless and Spectrum Relocation Support Services contract, or NGW&SR, encompasses strategic oversight, performance monitoring, analytics, and process optimization. Bastion Analytics will ensure that the FBI's mission-critical initiatives are executed efficiently, transparently, and in complete alignment with agency objectives.

"NGW&SR marks an exciting milestone for Leyden Solutions and Agile Defense, reinforcing the strength of our joint venture and our shared commitment to mission success," said Rick Wagner, CEO, Agile Defense. "By uniting Agile Defense's proven enterprise delivery capabilities with Leyden's program management and accreditation expertise, we're ready to provide the FBI with the agility, precision, and innovation needed to advance its mission and operational excellence."

"We have assembled an extraordinary team of subject matter experts with the specialized knowledge and proven experience to support this critical mission for the FBI, these professionals represent our unwavering commitment to excellence and our confidence in delivering the sophisticated technical and program management capabilities that the Bureau's operational technology initiatives demand," said Thong Nguyen, Managing Partner of Bastion Analytics and President of Leyden Solutions.

Bastion Analytics JV looks forward to partnering with the FBI to advance its mission and deliver lasting value across its programs.

About Bastion Analytics:

Bastion Analytics, a joint venture between Agile Defense and Leyden Solutions, is a certified SDVOSB professional-services firm headquartered in Pinehurst, North Carolina. With over two decades of combined experience supporting programs across the United States Department of Justice, United States Department of Defense, and United States Department of Homeland Security, Bastion Analytics is built to deliver agile, innovative intelligence, cybersecurity, data analytics, and mission-engineering solutions to the U.S. government and select commercial clients. Leveraging the deep technical and operational strengths of both parent firms, the venture combines the responsiveness and flexibility of a small business model with the depth and maturity of established mission-oriented teams.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com

About Leyden Solutions:

Headquartered in Pinehurst, North Carolina, Leyden Solutions is a professional services firm specializing in Intelligence Operations, IT Program and Project Management, Data Solutions, Training, and Cybersecurity for the U.S. government and select commercial clients. Leveraging over 40 years of combined leadership experience, Leyden delivers advanced data analytics, technical training and management, and secure IT infrastructure design, implementation, and sustainment to ensure mission-critical systems are resilient, compliant, and adaptable.

Leyden Solutions combines deep mission expertise with cutting-edge capabilities to help organizations address complex national security and operational challenges. Since its founding in 2020, Leyden has remained dedicated to delivering measurable results with integrity, precision, and partnership—empowering clients to achieve critical mission success in an evolving global landscape.

SOURCE Agile Defense