Agile Defense Strengthens Partnership with U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command under $44M IT Engineering Support Contract

MCLEAN, Va., Oct. 28, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an innovative provider of Digital Transformation, Cybersecurity, AI and Data Analytics solutions, announced today its role as a key subcontractor to Savvee Consulting, Inc. on a newly awarded five-and-a-half-year, $44 million contract supporting the U.S. Navy's Military Sealift Command (MSC).

Awarded under the GSA Multiple Award Schedule, this strategic program delivers Information Technology (IT) Engineering Support Services to modernize and secure MSC's enterprise IT operations, advancing cybersecurity readiness, improving system performance, and ensuring mission-critical systems remain fully sustained across the globe.

As a trusted member of Team Savvee, Agile Defense will lead delivery of IT engineering, cybersecurity, and enterprise sustainment solutions that strengthen MSC's ability to execute its global maritime logistics mission with greater speed, resilience, and reliability.

"We're proud to expand our partnership with the U.S. Navy through this important win with Team Savvee," said Jay Burkhardt, Vice President and General Manager for Navy, Marine Corps, and COCOM Operations at Agile Defense. "This award underscores our continued commitment to enabling Navy mission success through secure, data-driven, and modern IT solutions."

This award marks a significant expansion of Agile Defense's Navy portfolio, reinforcing the company's role as a trusted mission partner driving digital modernization and cybersecurity innovation across the defense community.

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together, we can accomplish anything. Learn more at AgileDefense.com.

About Savvee Consulting, Inc.

Savvee is a Service-Disabled Veteran-Owned Small Business (SDVOSB) specializing in IT governance, program management, strategic communications, and technology solutions for federal customers.

SOURCE Agile Defense