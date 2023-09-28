Agile Defense Expands Support to US Army PEO C3T through Key Contract Win

News provided by

Agile Defense

28 Sep, 2023, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Sept. 28, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a premiere IT services and solutions provider, was awarded a critical contract in support of the U.S. Army Project Manager Mission Command (PM MC). Complimentary to Agile Defense's ongoing support to U.S. Army Futures Command and Army Research Lab, this award will enable Agile Defense to bridge the gap between research and cutting-edge technology and deliver it directly to the battlefield.

As the third largest ITES-3S support provider, Agile Defense brings a depth of knowledge and expertise to serving the warfighter's operational needs. Through this contract, Agile Defense will manage, operate, and maintain critical networks such as Blue Force Tracker (BFT) in support of Program Executive Office Command Control Communication-Tactical (PEO-C3T) and subordinate organizations. Support includes providing responsive, dedicated, around-the-clock operations and technical support to ever improving and adaptive battle command capabilities. Agile Defense will also be providing helpdesk support for global combat operations, disaster relief, and training missions. This support will encompass all systems under the PM MC umbrella, to include Mounted Mission Command (MMC), Joint Battle Command Platform (JBC-P), and Command Post Computing Environment (CPCE) amongst others within the PEO C3T portfolio.

"Our successful technical approach focuses on our talent, their strong professional experience, and ability to apply flexible solutions to robust networks that will advance the warfighter's command of the battlefield," said Jay Lee, Agile Defense Chief Executive Officer. "Our team is committed to bringing the best-in-class solutions to protect the PM MC's IT assets while ensuring operational success across the evolving threat landscape."

Agile Defense's broad range of IT solutions, including cloud migration, cybersecurity and IT service management, and emphasis on continuity of operations planning will ensure PM MC's networks operate without impact. Agile Defense is partnering with industry-leaders Telesis Corporation and S2 Technologies to deliver mission-critical capabilities aligned to U.S. Army's strategic innovation goals. The contract offers a base year with four option years and transition is currently underway.

About Agile Defense

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and AI / Automation. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense

Also from this source

Agile Defense's DuroSuite Receives Authority to Operate

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.