Agile Defense Joint Venture Receives Mobility Air Force IT Support Contract Award

RESTON, Va., Oct. 4, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an IT services and solutions company, is pleased to announce Agile-Bot II, its joint venture shared with BuddoBot, was awarded a $162 million contract by the U.S. Air Force's Air Force Life Cycle Management Center (AFLCMC). Under this award, the Agile-Bot team will deliver industry-leading Systems, Infrastructure, Applications, Operations and Maintenance Services (SIAOMS) to strengthen Air Mobility Command (AMC) Command and Control (C2) systems.

The SIAOMS contract will effectively enable the warfighter to continue producing and delivering battleground advantage through advanced systems engineering, migration, integration and sustainment, service lifecycle management, system, network and database administration, testing, architecture and system design, configuration and asset management, and information assurance support to more than 20,000 users for AMC C2 systems. These C2 systems allow mobility air forces to quickly shift personnel and equipment from anywhere in the world within a few hours and sustain troop support for relief operations as long as required.

"We understand the critical nature of aligning our services to Air Mobility Command's mission and their need to deliver timely and cost-effective capabilities to national and international partners," said Rick Wagner, Agile Defense Chief Executive Officer. "This award demonstrates how industry is forging partnerships to shape holistic end-to-end IT infrastructure management and solutions to sustain the warfighter's critical operations."

Under the SIAOMS contract, the Agile-Bot II team will support the modernization, technology insertion, performance analysis and tuning, maintenance, testing, migration and integration of the C2 systems into a DoD or commercial cloud environment (e.g., AWS GovCloud, Cloud One).

The contract has a 1-year base period with four one-year options.

About Agile Defense
Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions at scale. The Company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 technically proficient engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environmental upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

