Agile Defense Joint Venture Wins Prime Contract with DISA

News provided by

Agile Defense

10 Oct, 2023, 09:47 ET

RESTON, Va., Oct. 10, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an innovative IT and cyber services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its joint venture shared with BuddoBot Inc., Agile-Bot II LLC, was awarded a four-year prime contract consisting of a base year with three one-year options in support of the Defense Information Service Agency (DISA) Joint Service Provider (JSP).

The Agile-Bot II team of motivated and experienced technical experts will deliver against JSP objectives to provision identity verification and issuance of strong credentials for access to Department of Defense (DoD) protected online resources leveraging the DoD Public Key Certificates. Our team will support DISA JSP to provide responsive and high-quality Identity Assurance services to JSP, Office of the Secretary of Defense, Chairman of the Joint Chiefs of Staff, Joint Staff, Headquarters Department of the Army, Pentagon Force Protection Agency, Washington Headquarters Services, organizations in the National Capital Region, and other external customers to meet their mission and business requirements.

"This exciting contract award demonstrates Agile-Bot II's strong ability to unite best-in-class talent and exceptional technical solutions that empower success against a challenging mission, which is the ultimate focus of our joint venture," said Agile Defense Chief Executive Officer Rick Wagner.

With over 55,000 customers across the National Capital Region, this contract is forging a path for more innovative IT and cybersecurity by developing and delivering advanced products and services. 

Agile-Bot II combines the unique capabilities and qualifications from Agile Defense and BuddoBot, creating a strong small business that can manage task orders of all sizes without losing quality, within a competitive rate structure. Agile-Bot II's GSA MAS Schedule Contract number is 47QTCA19D00KS, and the Task Order Award is HC102823F0232. To learn more about the Agile-Bot II joint venture, please visit https://agile-bot.com/.

About Agile Defense
Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions at scale. The Company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and Data. With approximately 1,000 technically proficient engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environmental upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

