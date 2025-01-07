Agile Defense Scales through IntelliBridge Acquisition

RESTON, Va., Jan. 7, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a leading provider of comprehensive digital transformation, data analytics, and cybersecurity solutions for the Department of Defense (DoD) and federal civilian sectors, announced today that it has acquired IntelliBridge, a recognized leader in advanced technology, data analytics, and mission-critical solutions for the federal government. Through the combination, Agile Defense doubles in size, boasting over 2,000 highly skilled professionals, and diversifies, supporting an expanding portfolio of defense, national security, and federal civilian missions. Both companies are backed by Enlightenment Capital.

Founded in 2006, IntelliBridge is a pure-play digital transformation business delivering mission-based technology for its customers across the homeland security, federal civilian, law enforcement, and intelligence sectors. Known for its customer-first approach and Technology & Innovation Group ("TIG"), IntelliBridge drives impactful results, making it the most trusted partner in achieving mission success. The company's dedication to fostering innovation and delivering value aligns with Agile Defense's commitment to providing its customers with enhanced capabilities and integrated solutions to meet their evolving needs.

"This acquisition marks an exciting new chapter for Agile Defense. We are enhancing our team with the incredible talent and tech capabilities from IntelliBridge, accelerating our ability to deliver world-class solutions to the missions that rely on our expertise," said Rick Wagner, CEO of Agile Defense. "I am equally excited about the incredible opportunities this unification will unlock for our growing workforce, paving the way for greater innovation, collaboration, and unparalleled professional development."

"Joining forces with Agile Defense is an exciting opportunity to amplify our impact and better serve our customers," said Cass Panciocco, President and CEO of IntelliBridge. "Together, we bring complementary strengths, a shared mission-driven focus, and the ability to deliver more innovative, scalable solutions that will significantly enhance our support for critical government initiatives."

About Agile Defense

Agile Defense stands at the forefront of innovation, driving advanced capabilities and solutions tailored to the most critical national security and civilian missions. With more than 2,000 teammates operating in North America, Europe, Asia, and the Middle East, Agile Defense supports our customer missions around the globe. Our collaborative and multi-disciplinary teams bring creativity and flexibility to developing advanced digital transformation, data analytics, and cyber solutions. We are not afraid to take on the most difficult challenges because we know that together we can accomplish anything. Learn more at www.agiledefense.com.

About IntelliBridge

IntelliBridge is a premier partner to homeland security, federal law enforcement, defense, and civilian agency customers who helps solve complex technology, intelligence, and mission support challenges. Headquartered in McLean, Virginia, with locations and staff nationwide, IntelliBridge makes its customers successful by delivering best-in-class solutions through a combination of deep domain expertise, advanced technology, and passion for the mission. To learn more or join the team, visit www.intellibridge.us.

About Enlightenment Capital

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, makes control and strategic, non-control investments in middle market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

