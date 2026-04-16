Agile Defense to Support Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Agentic AI Development

MCLEAN, Va., April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, a leading provider of digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics and AI solutions, today announced that it has secured a contract through the Chief Digital and Artificial Intelligence Office (CDAO) Tradewinds acquisition ecosystem to support the Enterprise Mission Area within CDAO.

"At Agile Defense, we are building the conditions for durable, scalable agentic AI adoption, rather than one-off unclassified pilots," said Mike Pansky, Chief Transformation Officer at Agile Defense. "This work reinforces that our technical AI leadership is deservedly earning the trust of the Department of War (DOW). We look forward to delivering even more efficiencies across the enterprise while continuing to raise the bar for agentic AI execution."

Through this Prototype OTA contract vehicle, valued initially at $2 million over a one-year performance period, Agile Defense will architect, build, and lead implementation teams on the development enterprise agentic AI workflows within operational environments to assess real-world mission utility and inform frontier models for AI integration into workflows across the DoW.

About Agile Defense:

Agile Defense delivers tailored digital transformation, cybersecurity, data analytics, and AI solutions for the most critical national security and civilian missions. Agile Defense is headquartered in McLean, VA, with more than 1,500 teammates located around the globe. For more information, visit www.agiledefense.com.

SOURCE Agile Defense