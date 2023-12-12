Agile Defense Welcomes John Hart as Chief Growth Officer

News provided by

Agile Defense

12 Dec, 2023, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Dec. 12, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation, and cybersecurity solutions to national security and federal civilian customers, is pleased to announce John Hart will serve as the Chief Growth Officer. Hart will translate the company vision into a growth strategy and goals that will position Agile Defense as an innovation leader.

Hart brings deep expertise in business development and finance having previously served as the Senior Vice President, and Chief Growth Officer at Valiant where he oversaw BD/Capture, Proposal Management, IDIQ Solution Center, and Marketing and Communications. Before that, Hart spent over 25 years as a senior leader in the growth organization and supported various client delivery programs at what is now Peraton (formerly Perspecta).

"Long term success requires us to maintain a laser focus on delivering innovative solutions that propel our customer missions forward, and John is one of the best in the industry for aligning customer needs with industry-leading solutions," said Agile Defense CEO Rick Wagner. "We're thrilled to have John joining our team as we continue to experience rapid growth and compete for large, full and open opportunities."

Hart's arrival demonstrates Agile Defense's strategic investment to expand its technical capabilities and reach new customers. The announcement is shared just weeks after Agile Defense was awarded the Test, Evaluation and Certification II (TEC II) contract, with a ceiling of $1.01 billion in support of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). Read Hart's bio at Agile-Defense.com.

About Agile Defense:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation and cybersecurity solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, Testing and Evaluation, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

 About Enlightenment Capital:

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, provides flexible capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

SOURCE Agile Defense

Also from this source

Agile Defense Wins TEC II Single Award IDIQ Contract Supporting DISA

Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national security ...

Agile Defense Joint Venture Wins Prime Contract with DISA

Agile Defense, an innovative IT and cyber services and solutions provider, is pleased to announce that its joint venture shared with BuddoBot Inc.,...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

High Tech Security

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Cloud Computing/Internet of Things

Image1

Artificial Intelligence

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.