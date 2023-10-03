Agile Defense Welcomes Rick Wagner as New CEO

RESTON, Va., Oct. 3, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national security customers, is pleased to welcome Rick Wagner as its new Chief Executive Officer. Jay Lee, who served as CEO from 2010 to 2023, will transition to a strategic advisory role supporting corporate growth and M&A, while continuing to serve on the Company's Board of Directors. Agile Defense is backed by Enlightenment Capital.

Wagner brings years of experience to the position, most recently as President of Microsoft Federal, a $5 billion business unit responsible for delivering leading technology solutions and services to civilian, defense, and intelligence agencies across the Federal Government. Prior to joining Microsoft, Mr. Wagner was President of ManTech's Mission, Cyber & Intelligence Solutions (MCIS) Group. Before joining ManTech in 2015, Mr. Wagner was the Chief Strategy Officer at TASC, Inc., where he led growth strategy and business development. Mr. Wagner has been selected to the Washington 100 for six consecutive years. He was selected, by Washington Exec, as 2019 Intelligence Leader of the Year and is a 2021 Federal 100 awardee.

"Agile Defense has built an amazing team dedicated to helping customers integrate technologies by delivering end-to-end IT services and solutions," said Wagner. "I am excited to join the Agile Defense team and look forward to leveraging my experience as we enter the next stage in our partnership with Enlightenment."

"We are delighted to bring Rick on board," said Jason Rigoli, Agile Defense Chairman and Partner at Enlightenment Capital. "Agile has grown significantly, and Rick is uniquely qualified to help the company expand its capabilities and provide differentiated offerings for both existing and new customers."

"I am humbled to have served as Agile Defense's CEO for the last fourteen years. As we welcome Rick to the family, we are incredibly excited for our bright future and the Company's next chapter," said Agile Defense Executive Jay Lee.

About Agile Defense:

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions at scale. The Company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 technically proficient engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com .

About Enlightenment Capital:

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, provides flexible capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

