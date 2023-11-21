Agile Defense Wins TEC II Single Award IDIQ Contract Supporting DISA

News provided by

Agile Defense

21 Nov, 2023, 07:00 ET

RESTON, Va., Nov. 21, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an end-to-end provider of large-scale, digital transformation solutions to the Department of Defense (DoD) and other national security customers, received a single-award, indefinite delivery indefinite quantity (IDIQ) contract with a $1.01 billion ceiling in support of the Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA). As the awardee of the Test, Evaluation and Certification II (TEC II) contract, Agile Defense will provide to the Joint Interoperability Test Command (JITC) various services including test and evaluation planning, results reporting, and data collection and analysis for various functional areas such as C5ISR; cybersecurity, tactical, strategic, and national intelligence systems; and emerging network, cloud, mobility, and Department of Defense Information Network (DoDIN) capabilities.  Team Agile will deliver services across multiple locations including Fort Huachuca, Arizona and Fort Meade, Maryland.

Agile Defense's innovative approach is grounded in a wide breadth of experience in successfully delivering testing and evaluation capabilities across the DoD, including the Army, the Air Force, the Navy, the Marine Corps, and the Defense Advanced Research Projects Agency (DARPA).

"Agile Defense's unwavering commitment to the defense mission is driving how we impact the market with our client-focused solutions," Agile Defense CEO Rick Wagner explained. "Being able to compete and win a full-and-open IDIQ contract confirms our strategic investments align with our customer needs."

News of the award arrived during an energetic period of rapid growth for Agile Defense, just weeks after welcoming Rick Wagner as the new CEO. Agile Defense's joint venture, Agile-Bot II, was also recently selected to deliver credentialing services to DISA Joint Service Provider (JSP). Agile Defense has been a portfolio company of Enlightenment Capital since October 2022.

About Agile Defense: 

Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions at scale. The company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environment upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com

About Enlightenment Capital:

Enlightenment Capital, a Washington, DC area based private investment firm, provides flexible capital and strategic support to middle-market companies in the Aerospace, Defense, Government & Technology (ADG&T) sector. The firm partners with businesses that provide vital services, protect critical infrastructure, innovate cyber and data solutions, enhance decision making capabilities, engineer aerospace and space systems, safeguard national security, and endeavor to meet the challenges of today and tomorrow. For more information, visit www.enlightenment-cap.com and follow us at www.linkedin.com/company/enlightenment-capital.

SOURCE Agile Defense

