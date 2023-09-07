Agile Defense's DuroSuite Receives Authority to Operate

RESTON, Va., Sept. 7, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Defense, an innovative IT services and solutions provider, announced today that its Security Technical Implementation Guide (STIG) compliance tool DuroSuite, received an official authority to operate (ATO). The ATO was officially granted following months of rigorous review to ensure the tool is safe, secure, and approved for U.S. Government systems.

DuroSuite enables users to audit and remediate vulnerabilities to ensure cybersecurity standards are maintained in accordance with Defense Information Systems Agency (DISA) requirements. DuroSuite also generates eMASS-ready checklist artifacts within minutes, overall synthesizing hours of complex work into a streamlined, repeatable process.

"We're pleased to offer a solution that simplifies the DISA STIG compliance process and enables the customer to remediate security concerns easily and efficiently," said Agile Defense Solutions Manager Vickie Trunnell.

DuroSuite offers API integration and features a Graphical User Interface (GUI) designed to make the tool easy to use. The GUI displays audit reports, remediation results, artifacts, and other key data at the click of a button to help customers maintain compliance.

"DuroSuite accomplishes in minutes what it would take an individual over 60-man hours to accomplish," said Agile Defense customer ARCENT ITSS.

DuroSuite is regularly refreshed as DISA releases updated STIGs. This ensures Department of Defense users remain compliant with the latest DISA guidelines. Agile Defense partnered with Red Hat to integrate innovation and compliance for a seamless end-user experience. For more information and to request a demo, please visit: www.DuroSuite.com.

About Agile Defense:
Headquartered in Reston, VA, Agile Defense is an end-to-end enterprise IT solutions provider, delivering leading-edge digital transformation solutions at scale. The Company solves its customers' critical challenges by leveraging a customized combination of advanced technology capabilities and tools including Cloud Services, DevSecOps, Cybersecurity, and AI / Automation. With approximately 1,000 technically proficient engineers and subject matter experts, Agile Defense has been critical in enabling IT transformations of large-scale, high-profile mission-essential programs, including multi-environmental upgrade projects and complex cloud-based initiatives. For more information, visit www.agile-defense.com.

