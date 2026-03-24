Strategic partnership to integrate Gemini Robotics foundation models with Agile Robots' hardware

The partners will collaborate to advance adaptable and reasoning robots for a broad range of applications

MUNICH, March 24, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Agile Robots SE, a global leader in intelligent robotics solutions, and Google DeepMind, the world's leading AI lab, have formed a strategic research partnership to advance next generation AI robotics.

Agile Robots and Google DeepMind partner to bring intelligence to robotics

The partnership is built on a belief that applying AI in the physical world will be transformative. The collaboration will bring cutting-edge AI into real-world robotic systems and enable adaptable, reasoning robots for industrial environments. It combines Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics foundation models with Agile Robots' scalable industrial robotics platform.

By bringing together Agile Robots' hardware and other AI robotic solutions developed in Germany, with Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics foundation models, the two teams will improve performance via robot deployment, data collection, model training and iteration.

Zhaopeng Chen, Agile Robots CEO and Founder, said: "Agile Robots has already installed over 20,000 robotics solutions worldwide, proving intelligent automation at scale. The huge opportunity ahead lies in autonomous, intelligent production systems that can transform entire industries. Integrating Google DeepMind's Gemini Robotics models into our robotic solutions positions us at the cutting edge of this rapidly growing market."

Carolina Parada, Senior Director and Head of Robotics, Google DeepMind, said: "We are excited to partner with Agile Robots as we develop more advanced AI models for the next generation of robots and to scale their impact across sectors. This research partnership is an important step in bringing the impact of AI to the real world."

The partnership will first focus on high-value industrial use cases in sectors with acute and growing demand for adaptable, reliable automation. This includes industrial and manufacturing tasks where reliability and scale are critical.

Jointly training, deploying and testing robotic solutions will create a scalable AI flywheel: data from real operations improves the models, and improved models expand robotic capabilities – unlocking broader deployment.

About Agile Robots SE

Agile Robots is a leading provider of next-generation automation solutions. By combining artificial intelligence and robotics, the company makes industries smarter, more flexible, and more efficient.

Founded in Munich in 2018 by renowned robotics researchers from the German Aerospace Center (DLR), Agile Robots has experienced rapid global growth. Today, more than 2,500 highly skilled robotics and AI enthusiasts are employed worldwide. The company has one of the largest research and development teams in the AI and robotics industry.

Agile Robots has built a unique portfolio, together with the subsidiaries audEERING, BÄR Automation, Franka Robotics and idealworks, the company covers all areas of AI-driven robotics.

Find out more at: https://www.agile-robots.com/en/.

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SOURCE Agile Robots