Agilis Systems Ranks No. 243 on Inc. 5000 Regionals Midwest 2021

CHESTERFIELD, Mo., April 12, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Agilis Systems, the maker of Linxup and MOTOsafety GPS solutions, has ranked No. 243 on the Inc. magazine second annual Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest list, the most prestigious ranking of the fastest-growing Midwest-based private companies. This marks the first time Agilis has ranked on the regional list. The company also ranked on the national Inc. 5000 list every year since 2017.

The ranking provides the opportunity for Agilis Systems to announce it is changing the company name to Linxup, its flagship award-winning GPS solution.

"The new name reflects our commitment to the Linxup brand and embodies our company's philosophy of 'Simplifying the Complicated,'" said Paul Inman, the company's CEO.

Linxup simplifies the complicated world of fleet and asset GPS tracking for businesses in a variety of industries—including landscaping , construction , transportation , and field services .

Linxup operates two brands—Linxup and consumer-focused MOTOsafety. Through a contract or subscription to its software-as-a-service (SaaS) platform, customers choose the level of data reporting that best meets their needs. While some companies look for simple track and trace capabilities, others choose more robust alerts and reports to improve fleet management, increase mobile worker productivity, protect drivers through coaching, and reduce operating costs.

MOTOsafety is a simple to use GPS tracking system that lets consumers monitor the location, driving habits and well-being of teen drivers and aging or elderly parents or family members.

As a leader in the GPS field, Linxup continues to develop features and technologies that increase the benefits of GPS data for fleet based companies. The new mower tracking feature allows landscapers to provide customers with a detailed proof of service, showing every step taken at a job. The company's best-in-class dash cam includes night vision for improved video quality and tailgating alerts.

"It's a huge honor to be recognized by Inc. 5000 on both its national and regional lists," Inman said. "Our strong revenue growth is a testament to the value we provide to thousands of businesses and consumers who count on our GPS solutions each day. Our growth also reflects the commitment of our entire team to providing the best product and customer support in our industry."

The 2021 Inc. 5000 Regionals list highlights the impressive growth rates of companies across all industries in the Midwest. The 250 companies included had a median growth of 110% over the past year, with a combined $11.1 billion in revenue. Collectively, these companies added 19,515 jobs to local economies in their states.

Complete results of the Inc. 5000 Regionals: Midwest, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, metro area, and other criteria, can be found on Inc.'s website .

